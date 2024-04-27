Review: RAGE ROOM, Tron Theatre, Glasgow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rage Room is a new script-in-hand performance of a play by Mhairi Quinn. Presented by Tandem Writing Collective as part of Rock, Paper, Scissors this is a series of performances that are being staged to showcase new work with funding from Creative Scotland. Rage Room is expertly directed by Sarah Rose Graber and has live music by Aaron McGregor and Jessica Kerr.

Rage Room has a terrific cast with Betty Valencia playing Jocelyn (Jos), Kim Allan as April and Natalie Arle-Toyne as their mother. Jos is a successful lifestyle podcaster who has temporarily moved back in with her mum and sister. She has been gifted a rage room experience in Govanhill in exchange for content for her social media channels. Jos views this as a treat for her plus two but her mother in particular is not convinced.

It's a women-only rage room where for just £60 per person you can bring your own physical baggage and have at it with baseball bats. The idea is that women spend so much time suppressing their rage and this is somewhere they can be free of it.

The concept for this play is brilliant and it is very well executed. The characters are fascinating, the script is fantastic and I definitely want to see more from Rage Room. It's wonderfully dark as it delves into what is actually bothering these three women and they're able to really let their anger out.

Something else that feels quite important to the staging of this play is the vibe in the room. The sold-out audience is incredibly supportive and eager to see new work which is extremely heartening.

This 50-minute performance is a wonderful taster of a play with a tonne of potential.

