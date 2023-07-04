EDINBURGH 2023: Tim Murray Q&A

BWW catches up with Tim Murray to chat about bringing Witches! to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Witches!

Witches is a stand-up comedy show with original songs about my favorite pop culture witches! The show is a tribute to LGBTQia people and how we discover our magic once we find our coven. I am in full green Wicked Witch makeup, high heels and a dress I had custom-made while telling these ridiculous jokes. It's part stand-up, part musical improv (at times), part musical theatre and part drag wrapped up into an undeniably unique comedy show. It's a blast to perform and I guarantee you have never seen anything like it.

Which witches will be covered in the show?

Obviously, I had to pay tribute to my girl Elphaba! She has a song and the fan favorite song has been the number I wrote for Doctor Dillamond from Wicked. I also cover the witches from ‘The Craft, the ‘Sanderson Sisters’ from Hocus Pocus, ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ and Angelica Houston's ‘Grand High Witch.' There is a tribute to motherly witches. In that song, I give a nod to the Witch from Into the Woods and Samantha from Bewitched. And of course, I had to lambast the transphobia from she who shall not be named. There are 14 witches referenced in the show. I'll let the others be a surprise!

Who do you think is your key demographic for the show?

Women and LGBTQia people who like to laugh. There are really fun easter eggs in it for musical theatre fans and obviously, it's very up the alley of anyone who is into witch-related movies or shows, but lots of straight guys saw it in the States and loved it as well. Several straights came up to me afterward and said "my girlfriend brought me here and I don't know what an Elphaba is but I was still cracking the eff up!" The show is designed for queer people, but I think anyone who likes irreverent comedy will be thrilled they came.

With this being your Fringe debut, do you think you know what to expect from the festival?

I actually do! I expect to sell out every show and be carried out of the theater on the shoulders of my enemies as they chant "we love Tim now!" And if it doesn't happen that way I suppose I expect that it will be very challenging and extremely rewarding. I have a ton of friends who have done fringe before and they have given me excellent advice to be prepared to spend more money than I have and to have the most fun I have ever had. I imagine it will be a combination of that!

What would you like audiences to take away from Witches!

A brand new car!!! But since I don't have Oprah money or really any money I hope they leave feeling joyous, inspired, and healed. Witches is very much a wild, fun, and hilarious experience but the last moments of the show are sentimental and have been a beautiful thing to share with people. Especially queer people. Several audience members have come up to me after shows with tears in their eyes saying that they feel inspired to call their chosen family and tell them they're grateful for them. This show is a celebration of gay friendship so I hope queer people leave feeling grateful to be queer. And I hope straight people leave feeling like they wish they were gay!! And maybe even... give it a try!

Tim Murray debut comedy show ‘Witches!’ is at the Underbelly – Dairy Room – Bristo Square at 9.20pm from 2nd – 28th August (not 14th) for tickets go to www.edfringe.com