EDINBURGH 2023: Tim Murray Q&A

Witches comes to Underbelly Edinburgh this August

By: Jul. 04, 2023

POPULAR

THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Our Top Ten Shows for July Photo 1 THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Our Top Ten Shows for July
Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Photo 2 Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Histories, Immigration and Cultural Diversity in THE EMPRESS
Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production Photo 3 Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production
Show Of The Month: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre Photo 4 Show Of The Month: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre

Edinburgh Festival
Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Tim Murray Q&A

BWW catches up with Tim Murray to chat about bringing Witches! to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Witches!

Witches is a stand-up comedy show with original songs about my favorite pop culture witches! The show is a tribute to LGBTQia people and how we discover our magic once we find our coven. I am in full green Wicked Witch makeup, high heels and a dress I had custom-made while telling these ridiculous jokes. It's part stand-up, part musical improv (at times), part musical theatre and part drag wrapped up into an undeniably unique comedy show. It's a blast to perform and I guarantee you have never seen anything like it. 

  

Which witches will be covered in the show?

Obviously, I had to pay tribute to my girl Elphaba! She has a song and the fan favorite song has been the number I wrote for Doctor Dillamond from Wicked. I also cover the witches from ‘The Craft, the ‘Sanderson Sisters’ from Hocus Pocus, ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ and Angelica Houston's ‘Grand High Witch.' There is a tribute to motherly witches. In that song, I give a nod to the Witch from Into the Woods and Samantha from Bewitched. And of course, I had to lambast the transphobia from she who shall not be named. There are 14 witches referenced in the show. I'll let the others be a surprise! 

Who do you think is your key demographic for the show?

Women and LGBTQia people who like to laugh. There are really fun easter eggs in it for musical theatre fans and obviously, it's very up the alley of anyone who is into witch-related movies or shows, but lots of straight guys saw it in the States and loved it as well. Several straights came up to me afterward and said "my girlfriend brought me here and I don't know what an Elphaba is but I was still cracking the eff up!" The show is designed for queer people, but I think anyone who likes irreverent comedy will be thrilled they came. 

With this being your Fringe debut, do you think you know what to expect from the festival?

I actually do! I expect to sell out every show and be carried out of the theater on the shoulders of my enemies as they chant "we love Tim now!" And if it doesn't happen that way I suppose I expect that it will be very challenging and extremely rewarding. I have a ton of friends who have done fringe before and they have given me excellent advice to be prepared to spend more money than I have and to have the most fun I have ever had. I imagine it will be a combination of that! 

What would you like audiences to take away from Witches!

A brand new car!!! But since I don't have Oprah money or really any money I hope they leave feeling joyous, inspired, and healed. Witches is very much a wild, fun, and hilarious experience but the last moments of the show are sentimental and have been a beautiful thing to share with people. Especially queer people. Several audience members have come up to me after shows with tears in their eyes saying that they feel inspired to call their chosen family and tell them they're grateful for them. This show is a celebration of gay friendship so I hope queer people leave feeling grateful to be queer. And I hope straight people leave feeling like they wish they were gay!! And maybe even... give it a try! 

Tim Murray debut comedy show ‘Witches!’ is at the Underbelly – Dairy Room – Bristo Square at 9.20pm from 2nd – 28th August (not 14th) for tickets go to www.edfringe.com



RELATED STORIES

1
Full Cast Announced for World Premiere of Sam Holcrofts A MIRROR at the Almeida Theatre Photo
Full Cast Announced for World Premiere of Sam Holcroft's A MIRROR at the Almeida Theatre

The Almeida Theatre announces the full cast for the world premiere of Sam Holcroft’s A Mirror. 

2
PRIVATE LIVES, Starring Nigel Havers and Patricia Hodge, to Transfer to West End Photo
PRIVATE LIVES, Starring Nigel Havers and Patricia Hodge, to Transfer to West End

Noël Coward’s scintillating comic masterpiece Private Lives starring Nigel Havers and Patricia Hodge heads to the West End this Autumn.

3
Review: CRAZY FOR YOU, Gillian Lynne Theatre Photo
Review: CRAZY FOR YOU, Gillian Lynne Theatre

With a plot packed with clichés that are older than the hills and gags of pure corn which may be even older, it’s just as well that Crazy For You is an utterly spectacular feast for the eyes and ears.

4
Cast Announced For New UK Tour of CALENDAR GIRLS, Launching This August Photo
Cast Announced For New UK Tour of CALENDAR GIRLS, Launching This August

A new U.K. tour of Calendar Girls the Musical is set to launch this August at the Theatre Royal Windsor.

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Tim Murray Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: Tim Murray Q&A
EDINBURGH 2023: Don Biswas Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: Don Biswas Q&A
EDINBURGH 2023: Katy Berry Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: Katy Berry Q&A
EDINBURGH 2023: Dominique Salerno Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: Dominique Salerno Q&A

Videos

Video: Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS Video Video: Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant Video
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Video
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
Watch the Cast of CRAZY FOR YOU Perform 'I Got Rhythm' on THE ONE SHOW Video
Watch the Cast of CRAZY FOR YOU Perform 'I Got Rhythm' on THE ONE SHOW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
ALADDIN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You