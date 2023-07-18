EDINBURGH 2023: Laser Kiwi Q&A

BWW caught up with Laser Kiwi to chat about bringing Rise of the Olive to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Laser Kiwi: Rise of the Olive

Laser Kiwi is the world's only surreal, sketch, circus troupe! We're a tight knit trio from Wellington, New Zealand and we have been creating and performing together for the past 9 years. Laser Kiwi has developed a unique flavour of kiwi comedy balanced with moments of surprisingly high level circus - earlier this year this show won us the ultimate award for 'Best Circus' at Fringe World in Perth, Australia & we couldn't be more stoked! 'Rise of the Olive' just might lead you to enlightenment.

What kind of things happen during the show?

Rise of the Olive features World Record Bounce Juggling & Jenga Stunts, and a whole host of other high calibre left field skills and comedy. 3D glasses and morph suits will make a comeback, a heart-stopping innovative Aerial Rope act, invisible muffins and more... so much more in fact, you’ll be given a run sheet on arrival so you can keep up!

Do you think you know what to expect from the festival?

It's such a mammoth festival we know there are going to be highs and lows... but one thing we do know is that this show is made to thrive in this Fringe! It's for audiences who want to see something fresh, new and exciting! And, on a personal level, the three of us love being swallowed whole by this incredible, expansive festival, meeting people, seeing shows, broadening our minds and rubbing that dog's nose.

Who would be your ideal audience member?

Anyone. Putting on a show at the Edinburgh Fringe has really put a dent in our retirement fund, we're not after quality anymore, we're after quantity.

Honestly though, this show is enjoyed by young and old, serious and silly. It's about celebrating humanity, bringing people together, one olive at a time. You are our ideal audience member.

What would you like audiences to take away from it?

To take life a little less seriously! For audiences to leave Assembly Roxy Central with cheeks sore from smiling, to have seen something they've never seen before and to struggle to explain it to their friends at the pub afterwards!

