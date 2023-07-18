EDINBURGH 2023: Laser Kiwi Q&A

Rise of the Olive comes to Edinburgh this August

By: Jul. 18, 2023

POPULAR

West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway Photo 1 West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway
Matt Doyle Will Star as Frank Sinatra in World Premiere of SINATRA THE MUSICAL Photo 2 Matt Doyle Will Star as Frank Sinatra in World Premiere of SINATRA THE MUSICAL
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 3 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Show Of The Month: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre Photo 4 Show Of The Month: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre

Edinburgh Festival
Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Laser Kiwi Q&A

BWW caught up with Laser Kiwi to chat about bringing Rise of the Olive to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Laser Kiwi: Rise of the Olive

Laser Kiwi is the world's only surreal, sketch, circus troupe! We're a tight knit trio from Wellington, New Zealand and we have been creating and performing together for the past 9 years. Laser Kiwi has developed a unique flavour of kiwi comedy balanced with moments of surprisingly high level circus - earlier this year this show won us the ultimate award for 'Best Circus' at Fringe World in Perth, Australia & we couldn't be more stoked! 'Rise of the Olive' just might lead you to enlightenment.

What kind of things happen during the show?

Rise of the Olive features World Record Bounce Juggling & Jenga Stunts, and a whole host of other high calibre left field skills and comedy. 3D glasses and morph suits will make a comeback, a heart-stopping innovative Aerial Rope act, invisible muffins and more... so much more in fact, you’ll be given a run sheet on arrival so you can keep up!

Do you think you know what to expect from the festival?

It's such a mammoth festival we know there are going to be highs and lows... but one thing we do know is that this show is made to thrive in this Fringe! It's for audiences who want to see something fresh, new and exciting! And, on a personal level, the three of us love being swallowed whole by this incredible, expansive festival, meeting people, seeing shows, broadening our minds and rubbing that dog's nose.

Who would be your ideal audience member?

Anyone. Putting on a show at the Edinburgh Fringe has really put a dent in our retirement fund, we're not after quality anymore, we're after quantity.

Honestly though, this show is enjoyed by young and old, serious and silly. It's about celebrating humanity, bringing people together, one olive at a time. You are our ideal audience member.

What would you like audiences to take away from it?

To take life a little less seriously! For audiences to leave Assembly Roxy Central with cheeks sore from smiling, to have seen something they've never seen before and to struggle to explain it to their friends at the pub afterwards!

Tickets are available here: 

Photo credit: Aden Meser

Sponsored content




RELATED STORIES

1
THE HOMECOMNING and NACHTLAND Set For the Young Vic in 2023/24 Photo
THE HOMECOMNING and NACHTLAND Set For the Young Vic in 2023/24

Matthew Dunster and Patrick Marber will be at the helm of two major upcoming productions at the Young Vic, Harold Pinter’s powerful masterpiece The Homecoming and the UK premiere of Marius von Mayenburg’s thrilling new satire, Nachtland.  Learn more about both shows here!

2
Anniversary Programme Announced for The Australian Ballets Summer Season at the Royal Oper Photo
Anniversary Programme Announced for The Australian Ballet's Summer Season at the Royal Opera House

Ahead of its summer season at London’s Royal Opera House, The Australian Ballet has unveiled the full programme for its 60th anniversary celebration performance as well as the casting for George Balanchine's triptych Jewels.

3
Fuel Reveals Lineup of Autumn 2023 Programming; FLIP!, Inua Ellams, and More! Photo
Fuel Reveals Lineup of Autumn 2023 Programming; FLIP!, Inua Ellams, and More!

Fuel has announced its programme of work for autumn 2023. Fuel favourite Inua Ellams has three projects including a special edition of his much loved night-time cultural walking tour through an urban space The Midnight Run, this time celebrating the revival of the City of London’s famous ancient Batholomew Fair. Learn more about the full lineup here!

4
Kylie Minogue to Appear Digitally in I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY Photo
Kylie Minogue to Appear Digitally in I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY

Full casting has been released for I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY: THE STOCK AITKEN WATERMAN MUSICAL. It was also announced that Kylie Minogue will digitally appear throughout the show as a specially created character unique to the musical.

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: SQUARE PEG Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: SQUARE PEG Q&A
EDINBURGH 2023: GUFFY Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: GUFFY Q&A
EDINBURGH 2023: STARK BOLLOCK NAKED Guest BlogEDINBURGH 2023: STARK BOLLOCK NAKED Guest Blog
EDINBURGH 2023: TOURIST Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: TOURIST Q&A

Videos

Video: Watch the All New Trailer For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace Video Video: Watch the All New Trailer For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace
Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS Video
Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant Video
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Video
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HERE LIES LOVE
PETER PAN GOES WRONG
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
FUNNY GIRL
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You