SEASCAPE By Edward Albee to be Presented by Growing Stages this October 16 and 17.
An immersive dive into the relationships we have with ourselves, others, and ominous creatures from the deep!
Growing Stages will present SEASCAPE, a play by Edward Albee. October 16 and 17 around 3pm along the dunes of Mirada Surf Beach located at, Mirada Rd & Magellan Ave, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019.
Directing Ranger (Tanika Baptiste): On a deserted stretch of beach, a middle-aged couple was relaxing after a picnic lunch and conversing idly about home, family, and their life together. She (Allison Berke) was sketching; he (Maurice Ngakane) was napping. Then, suddenly, they were approached by two sea creatures (John Szabo & Lauren Brazell) from the depths of the ocean, with whom they engaged in a fascinating dialogue with. The emotional and intellectual reverberations of this bizarre conversation still lingers in their hearts and the minds long after the days events.
