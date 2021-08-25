Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SEASCAPE By Edward Albee to be Presented by Growing Stages this October 16 and 17.

An immersive dive into the relationships we have with ourselves, others, and ominous creatures from the deep!

Aug. 25, 2021  

Growing Stages will present SEASCAPE, a play by Edward Albee. October 16 and 17 around 3pm along the dunes of Mirada Surf Beach located at, Mirada Rd & Magellan Ave, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019.

Directing Ranger (Tanika Baptiste): On a deserted stretch of beach, a middle-aged couple was relaxing after a picnic lunch and conversing idly about home, family, and their life together. She (Allison Berke) was sketching; he (Maurice Ngakane) was napping. Then, suddenly, they were approached by two sea creatures (John Szabo & Lauren Brazell) from the depths of the ocean, with whom they engaged in a fascinating dialogue with. The emotional and intellectual reverberations of this bizarre conversation still lingers in their hearts and the minds long after the days events.

SEASCAPE by Edward Albee: Oct 16 and 17 at Mirada Surf Beach, Mirada Rd & Magellan Ave, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019.

Children under the age of 13 might be in danger of their lives.*


