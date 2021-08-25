SEASCAPE By Edward Albee to be Presented by Growing Stages this October 16 and 17.

Growing Stages will present SEASCAPE, a play by Edward Albee. October 16 and 17 around 3pm along the dunes of Mirada Surf Beach located at, Mirada Rd & Magellan Ave, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019.

Directing Ranger (Tanika Baptiste): On a deserted stretch of beach, a middle-aged couple was relaxing after a picnic lunch and conversing idly about home, family, and their life together. She (Allison Berke) was sketching; he (Maurice Ngakane) was napping. Then, suddenly, they were approached by two sea creatures (John Szabo & Lauren Brazell) from the depths of the ocean, with whom they engaged in a fascinating dialogue with. The emotional and intellectual reverberations of this bizarre conversation still lingers in their hearts and the minds long after the days events.

SEASCAPE by Edward Albee: Oct 16 and 17 at Mirada Surf Beach, Mirada Rd & Magellan Ave, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019.

Children under the age of 13 might be in danger of their lives.*