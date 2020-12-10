Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in San Francisco!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for San Francisco:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Transcendence Theatre Company 46%

Scott Guggenheim 34%

Khalia Davis 10%

Best Ensemble

A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company - Broadway Under the Stars - 2019 47%

THE MESHUGANUTCRACKER! - Guggenheim Entertainment - 2014 18%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ray of Light Theatre - 2018 11%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Pix and Pints Cafe / 3Below 49%

Denny's 32%

Boxcar Theatre 19%

Best Theatre Staff

Transcendence Theatre Company 41%

3Below Theaters / SJ Playhouse 24%

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley 9%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Transcendence Theatre Company 70%

The Scene: California Academy for the Creative and Performing Arts 29%

Serra Musical Theatre Conservatory 1%

Costume Design of the Decade

Kristina Martin - FANTASTICAL FAMILY NIGHT - Transcendence Theatre Company - 2019 44%

Julie Engelbrecht - THE MESHUGANUTCRACKER! - Guggenheim Entertainment - 2014 32%

Cathleen Edwards - THE 39 STEPS - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2019 8%

Dancer Of The Decade

Dee Tomasetta - THOSE DANCIN' FEET - Transcendence Theatre Company - 2019 71%

Alicia Murphy - LEGALLY BLONDE - Washington High School Husky Theatre - 2019 10%

Alissa Freitas - ARABIAN NIGHTS - Washington High School Husky Theatre - 2019 6%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Amy Miller - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company - Broadway Under the Stars - 2019 44%

Scott Guggenheim - THE MESHUGANUTCRACKER! - Guggenheim Entertainment - 2014 21%

Scott Guggenheim - NINE - 3Below - 2019 10%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Robert Kelley - CONSTELLATIONS - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2017 32%

Jade King Carroll - SKELETON CREW - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley/ Marin Theatre Company - 2018 20%

Jeffrey Lo - THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2019 20%

Favorite Social Media

Instagram 42%

3Below 35%

Ray of Light Theatre 10%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Jeffrey Porter - GALA CELEBRATION - Transcendence Theatre Company - 2018 48%

Morgan Becker - REMEMBERING JAMES - The Campbell Theatre - 2019 33%

Steven B. Mannshardt - CONSTELLATIONS - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2017 9%

Original Script Of The Decade

Shannon Guggenheim - THE MESHUGANUTCRACKER! - Guggenheim Entertainment - 2002-2020 43%

Min Kahng - THE FOUR IMMIGRANTS: AN AMERICAN MUSICAL MANGA - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2017 18%

Paul Gordon - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2019 12%

Performer Of The Decade

Meggie Cansler Ness - THOSE DANCIN' FEET - Transcendence Theatre Company - Broadway Under the Stars - 2019 37%

Stephen Guggenheim - NINE - 3Below Theaters - 2019 16%

Dedrick Weathersby - RAGTIME - Stage 1 Theater - 2016 14%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company - Broadway Under the Stars - 2019 45%

THE MESHUGANUTCRACKER! - Guggenheim Entertainment - 2014 13%

DREAMGIRLS - Broadway By The Bay - 2014 6%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

WHO'S HOLIDAY! - 3Below - 2020 38%

THE 39 STEPS - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2019 14%

CONSTELLATIONS - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2017 12%

Set Design Of The Decade

Michael Kramer - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company - 2019 49%

Julie Engelbrecht - THE MESHUGANUTCRACKER! - Guggenheim Entertainment - 2014 28%

Joe Ragey - TUCK EVERLASTING - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2018 7%

Sound Design of the Decade

Nils Erickson - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company - 2019 77%

Karin Graybash - SKELETON CREW - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley/ Marin Theatre Company - 2018 10%

Teddy Hulsker - ARCHDUKE - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2019 9%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Transcendence Theatre Company - Broadway Under the Stars 36%

3Below Theaters/The Retro Dome 33%

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley 12%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Natalie Gallo - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company - Broadway Under the Stars - 2019 44%

Dedrick Weathersby - REMEMBERING JAMES - Boxcar Theatre - 2019 12%

Stephen Guggenheim - NINE - 3Below - 2019 11%