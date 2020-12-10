Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in San Diego!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Here are the current standings for San Diego:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Moonlight Ampitheatre, Vista Ca. 29%

Samantha Ginn 23%

Aleta Barthell 15%

Best Ensemble

THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - Coronado Playhouse - 2019 16%

MAMMA MIA - Coronado Playhouse - 2019 12%

SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - New Village Arts - 2019 12%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Handel's Gourmet Ice Cream (Carlsbad) 73%

Campfire (Carlsbad) 27%

Best Theatre Staff

Coronado Playhouse 34%

New Village Arts 30%

Moonlight Ampiteatre, Vista, CA 15%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

San Diego Junior Theatre 34%

Kids Act - New Village Arts 30%

Moonlight Youth Theatre, Vista Ca. 28%

Costume Design of the Decade

Amanda Quivey - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - New Village Arts - 2019 49%

Pam Stompoly-Ericson - GUNTOPIA - The Roustabouts - 2020 23%

Elisa Benzoni - MARGIN OF ERROR - The Roustabouts - 2017 16%

Dancer Of The Decade

Trevor Rex - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - New Village Arts - 2019 64%

Celeste Lanuza - PETER PAN - Moonlight Amphitheater - 2016 36%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

AJ Knox - AVENUE Q - New Village Arts - 2018 46%

Kristianne Kurner - AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - New Village Arts - 2019 26%

Colleen Kollar Smith - BIG RIVER - New Village Arts - 2016 15%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Justin Allen Slagle - PUFFS OR SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC - The Eastern Theatre Group - 2019 21%

Melissa Coleman-Reed - MEN ON BOATS - New Village Arts - 2018 18%

Jacole Kitchen - AN ILIAD - New Village Arts - 2017 12%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Scott & Donna White 40%

Jack & Valerie Cumming 26%

Mark Coulombe 23%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Curtis Mueller - MARGIN OF ERROR - The Roustabouts - 2017 36%

Paul Canaletti - MURDER FOR TWO - New Village Arts - 2020 34%

Paul Canaletti - CLOUD TECTONICS - New Village Arts - 2018 30%

Original Script Of The Decade

Samantha Ginn & AJ Knox - THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - New Village Arts - 2019 26%

Aleta Barthell - NIGHT WITCHES - New Village Arts - 2019 23%

Phil Johnson and Omri Schein - WITHERING HEIGHTS - The Roustabouts - 2017 14%

Performer Of The Decade

Barron Henzel - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Coronado Playhouse - 2018 16%

Carina Velona - FREAKY FRIDAY - Moonlight Youth Theatre - 2019 14%

Anthony Zelig - MATILDA - Coronado Playhouse - 2020 11%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - New Village Arts - 2019 22%

THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - Coronado Playhouse - 2019 16%

AVENUE Q - New Village Arts - 2018 16%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

PUFFS - The Eastern - 2019 14%

THE 39 STEPS - Coronado Playhouse - 2017 14%

A JEWISH JOKE - The Roustabouts - 2018 10%

Set Design Of The Decade

Doug Cumming - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - New Village Arts - 2019 26%

Jacob Sampson - THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - Coronado Playhouse - 2019 20%

Chad Oakley - CABARET - Coronado Playhouse - 2019 13%

Sound Design of the Decade

Melanie Chen Cole - MEN ON BOATS - New Village Arts - 2018 60%

MaeAnn Ross - GUNTOPIA - The Roustabouts - 2020 15%

Matt Lescault-Wood - A JEWISH JOKE - The Roustabouts - 2018 15%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Coronado Playhouse 37%

New Village Arts 33%

Moonlight Youth Theatre Company 17%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Jazzercise 48%

Shubert Organization 42%

The Sahm Foundation 10%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Eboni Muse - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - New Village Arts - 2019 52%

Cashae Monya - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - New Village Arts - 2019 31%

Jasmine January - AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - New Village Arts - 2019 9%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Renee Berg - Star Repertory Theatre 43%

The Roustabouts, Julie Ustin 18%

Kathy & Bill Deering 17%