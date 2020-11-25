Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards; Hale Centre TheatreLeads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Salt Lake City:

Costume Design of the Decade

Tammis Boam - RAGTIME - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2018 22%

MaryAnn Hill - CINDERELLA - Hale Centre Theatre - 2019 10%

Timery Reis - NEWSIES - The Ziegfeld Theater - 2020 8%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Jared Haddock - WEST SIDE STORY - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2016 22%

Tim Threlfall - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Tuacahn Ampitheatre - 2016 12%

Scott Montgomery - A TALE OF TWO CITIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2017 9%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Jennie Richardson - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2012 13%

Chris Clark - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Hale Center Theater Orem - 2018 10%

Jansen Davis - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2016 9%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Mark Rencher - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2019 19%

David Larsen - JEKYLL & HYDE - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2014 14%

David Rees - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2016 12%

Performer Of The Decade

Emily Grace Tucker - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Tuacahn Ampitheatre - 2019 23%

Austin Boonchan - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Clearfield City Arts - 2020 9%

Wendy Oltmanns - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2019 9%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

WEST SIDE STORY - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2016 20%

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Tuacahn Ampitheatre - 2018 8%

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Clearfield City Arts - 2020 8%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2020 13%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2020 9%

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2019 8%

Sound Design of the Decade

Krista Davies - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2019 33%

Catherine Washburn - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Clearfield City Arts - 2020 16%

Dan Morgan - SEUSSICAL - Hale Centre Theatre - 2019 10%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Hale Centre Theatre 27%

Tuacahn Ampitheatre 22%

CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 17%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Jared Haddock - JEKYLL & HYDE - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2014 21%

Emily Grace Tucker - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Tuacahn Ampitheatre - 2019 20%

Amber Kacherian - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Hopebox Theatre - 2020 10%

