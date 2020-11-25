Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards; Woodland Opera House Leads Best Theatre Staff

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Best Ensemble

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Woodland Opera House - 2019 29%

MY FAIR LADY - Woodland Opera House - 2017 18%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Sacramento Theatre Company - 2018 15%

Best Theatre Staff

Woodland Opera House 57%

Sacramento Theatre Company 23%

Music Circus 9%

Costume Design of the Decade

Denise Miles - SHREK - Woodland Opera House - 2018 36%

Denise Miles - MARY POPPINS - Woodland Opera House - 2015 26%

Denise Miles - NEWSIES - Woodland Opera House - 2019 19%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Angela Baltezore - HAIRSPRAY - Woodland Opera House - 2018 35%

Glenn Casale - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Music Circus - 2016 23%

Christopher Cook - THE WILD PARTY - Green Valley Theatre Company - 2014 22%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Gil Sebastian - OF MICE AND MEN - Woodland Opera House - 2020 69%

Jeffrey Lo - VIETGONE - Capital Stage - 2019 17%

Stephanie Gularte - ENRON - Capital Stage - 2012 7%

Favorite Social Media

Woodland Opera House 58%

Sacramento Theatre Company 29%

B Street 13%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Craig Vincent - SHREK - Woodland Opera House - 2018 41%

Joey Vincent - NEWSIES - Woodland Opera House - 2019 38%

Craig Vincent - HAIRSPRAY - Woodland Opera House - 2018 21%

Original Script Of The Decade

Bob Cooner - PRIME TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Woodland Opera house - 2016 41%

The Lack Family - David, Kara, Jessica, Sarah, and Rebecca Lack - ONCE UPON A STORYTIME - Runaway Stage Productions - 2011 37%

Audrey Cefeley - ALABASTER - Capital Stage - 2020 7%

Performer Of The Decade

Andrea St. Clair - KISS ME, KATE - Runaway Stage Productions - 2012 31%

Jori Gonzales - MY FAIR LADY - Woodland Opera House - 2017 25%

Natasha Hause - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Sacramento Theatre Company - 2018 11%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

NEWSIES - Woodland Opera House - 2019 26%

DISASTER - Sacramento Theatre Company - 2019 23%

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Woodland Opera House - 2019 16%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

OF MICE AND MEN - Woodland Opera House - 2020 43%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Sacramento Theatre Company - 2018 15%

VIETGONE - Capital Stage - 2019 13%

Set Design Of The Decade

Craig and Joey Vincent - SHREK - Woodland Opera House - 2018 48%

Tim McNamara - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Sacramento Theatre Company - 2018 24%

Christopher Cook - THE WILD PARTY - Green Valley Theatre Company - 2014 18%

Sound Design of the Decade

Ed Lee - VIETGONE - Capital Stage - 2019 67%

Ed Lee - THE NETHER - Capital Stage - 2018 33%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Melissa Dahlberg - Woodland Opera House 41%

Chris Taloff - Woodland Opera House 34%

Mary Dahlberg - Woodland Opera House 14%

