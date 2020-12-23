Final Week Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards!

These are the final weeks to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Rockland / Westchester! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix. Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! Here are the current standings for Rockland / Westchester: Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Broadway Training Center 52%



48%

New York Dance, Harrison, NY

Best Ensemble

1776 - Bedford Community Theater - 2017 22%

BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics - 2019 11%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2020 9%



Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Westchester Broadway Theatre 84%

River City Grill / Irvington Town Hall Theatre 16%



Best Theatre Staff

Westchester Broadway Theatre 31%

Bedford Community Theater 27%

Elmwood Playhouse 24%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Yorktown Stage 35%

Random Farms 32%

Archbishop Stepinac 26%



Costume Design of the Decade

Keith Nielsen - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Westchester Broadway Theatre - 2019 27%

Suzanne Potoma - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2018 17%

Janet Fenton - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2020 13%



Dancer Of The Decade

Catiana Tron - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics - 2019 49%

Deanna Doyle - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Westchester Broadway Theatre - 2019 37%

Brandy Mae Hughes - THE PAJAMA GAME - Brewster Theater Company - 2018 14%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Mitch Horn - 1776 - Bedford Community Theater - 2017 24%

Michael Mirra - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics - 2019 18%

Richard Stafford - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Westchester Broadway Theatre - 2019 13%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Jenna Isabella - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Brewster Theater Company - 2020 19%

Anthony Valbiro - GEMINI - Harrison Players - 2020 17%

Anthony Valbiro - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Harrison Players - 2020 17%



Favorite Social Media

Harrison Players 47%

Chill Bucket Productions 33%

Theatre Revolution 20%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Mike Gnazzo - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2020 42%

Mike Gnazzo - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2018 23%

Cyrus Newitt - GEMINI - Harrison Players - 2019 12%



Original Script Of The Decade

Dan Friedman - SUBPOENA ENVY - Bedford Playhouse - 2020 67%

David Alex - THE TINKER WINS - Bedford Playhouse - 2020 33%



Performer Of The Decade

Maggie Carey - 1776 - Bedford Community Theater - 2017 24%

Michael Stack - MATILDA - Little Radical Theatrics - 2020 15%

Veronica Cooper - SENDER - Denizen Theatre - 2019 10%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

1776 - Bedford Community Theater - 2017 24%

BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics - 2019 18%

SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2018 16%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2020 30%

NINE - Westchester Broadway Theatre - 2011 14%

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Harrison Players - 2018 12%



Set Design Of The Decade

Ralph Felice - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2020 21%

AMANDA BOOTH - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Brewster Theater Company - 2020 15%

David W. Julin - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2018 12%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Westchester Broadway Theatre 30%

Bedford Community Theater 21%

Elmwood Playhouse 20%



Vocalist Of The Decade

Robert Beck - 1776 - Bedford Community Theater - 2017 37%

Bianca Rose Maniglia - LES MISERABLES - Random Farms - 2017 21%

Daniel Scott Walton - NEWSIES - Westchester Broadway Theatre - 2019 18%

