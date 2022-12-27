Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards; Elmwood Playhouse Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Standings - 12/27/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Steven Dougherty - NIGHT AND DAY - LOVE LOST AND FOUND THROUGH THE EYES OF COLE PORTER - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 24%

Jesse Pellegrino - BRIGHTSTAR - Pelham Memorial High School 17%

Paul Aguirre - HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple-Feeley Chapel 16%

Cal Chiang - FALSETTOS - Antrim Playhouse 12%

Lena Gilbert - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 11%

Jane Abbott - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Irvington Shakespeare Company 8%

Jenny Lido - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A STORY OF HOPE - Yorktown Stage 5%

Sarah Hicks - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Broadway Training Center 4%

Sarah Hicks - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 2%

Sarah Hicks - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Janet Fenton - NIGHT AND DAY - Elmwood Playhouse 20%

Patricia White - HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple Feely Chapel 15%

Neil Schleifer - BRIGHTSTAR - Pelham MHS 13%

Alyssa Ridder - THE VIRTUOUS LIFE OF JOSEPH ANDREWS - Penguin Rep 9%

Frank Portanova - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Stepinac HS 8%

Sarah French - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Irvington Shakespeare Company 8%

Janet Fenton - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Elmwood Playhouse 7%

Michelle Romanello - “RENT” - Soop Theatre, Pelham, NY 7%

Veronika Hindle - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A STORY OF HOPE - Yorktown Stage 5%

Neil Schleifer - CLUE - Pelham MHS 3%

Heather Golden - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - The Harrison Players, Inc. 2%

Paul Romanello - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 2%

Carly Jezik & Fiona Santos - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 1%

Carly Jezik & Fiona Santos - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 1%

Carly Jezik & Fiona Santos - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Broadway Training Center 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Alan Demovsky - NIGHT AND DAY - Elmwood Playhouse 20%

Jennifer Sandella - HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple Feely Chapel 18%

Thomas Beck & Neil Schliefer - BRIGHT STAR - Pelham Memorial HS SockNBuskin 16%

Claudia Stefany - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Elmwood Playhouse 11%

Cal Chiang - FALSETTOS - The Antrim Playhouse 10%

Paul Romanello - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 9%

Frank Portanova - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Archbishop Stepinac High School 8%

Veronika Hindle - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A STORY OF HOPE - Yorktown Stage 5%

Jason Brantman & Fiona Santos - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Broadway Training Center 1%

Jason Brantman & Fiona Santos - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 1%

Jason Brantman & Fiona Santos - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

John Treacy Egan - BE STILL BE SILENT - SOOP Theatre Company 23%

Thomas Beck & Neil Schliefer - CLUE: ON STAGE! - Pelham Memorial HS SockNBuskin 22%

Kathleen Mahan - SWEAT - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 13%

Michael Edan - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Elmwood Playhouse 10%

Derek Tarson - YOU SHOULD BE SO LUCKY - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 9%

Trent Dawson - OLEANNA - Bedford Village Historical House 8%

Armand Pagellini - SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Actors conservatory theatre 7%

Anthony Valbiro - ON GOLDEN POND - Harrison Players 4%

Jenna Isabella - AS YOU LIKE IT - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 4%



Best Ensemble Performance

NIGHT AND DAY - Elmwood Playhouse 18%

HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple Feely Chapel 13%

BRIGHTSTAR - Pelham MHS 12%

THE VIRTUOUS LIFE OF JOSEPH ANDREWS - Penguin Rep 9%

FALSETTOS - ANTRIM PLAYHOUSE 9%

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Stepinac 7%

RENT SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 7%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 7%

LOVES LABOUR’S LOST - Irvington Shakespeare Company 6%

OLEANNA - Katonah Classic Stage, Inc 3%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A STORY OF HOPE - Yorktown Stage 3%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 2%

PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Harrison Players 1%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Broadway Training Center 1%

ON GOLDEN POND - Harrison Players 1%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 0%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ray poquette - NIGHT AND DAY - Elmwood Playhouse 18%

Andrew Gmoser - BRIGHTSTAR - Pelham HS 14%

Jeanne Ann Carter - BE STILL BE SILENT - SOOP Theatre Company 12%

Jamie Roderick - THE VIRTUOUS LIFE OF JOSEPH ANDREWS - Penguin Rep 10%

Sarah French - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Irvington Shakespeare Company 8%

Meg Flood - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 8%

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Stepinac 8%

Michael Gnazzo - FALSETTOS - ANTRIM PLAYHOUSE 7%

Mike Gnazzo - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 6%

Anthony Santora - ON GOLDEN POND - Harrison Players 3%

Mike Stanton - AS YOU LIKE IT - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 2%

David Lovett - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 1%

David Lovett - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Broadway Training Center 1%

David Lovett - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 1%

Evan Brenner - PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL - The Harrison Players, Inc. 1%

Evan Brenner - CASA VALENTINA - The Harrison Players, Inc.. 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Victoria Casella - NIGHT AND DAY - LOVE LOST AND FOUND THROUGH THE EYES OF COLE PORTER - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 27%

George Croom - BRIGHTSTAR - Pelham MHS 18%

Joe Benjamin - HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple Feely Chapel 16%

T.C. Kincer - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 11%

Tony Bellomy - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Elmwood Playhouse 11%

Jonah Scott & Sierra Scott - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Irvington Shakespeare Company 7%

Martin Harich - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A STORY OF HOPE - Yorktown Stage 4%

Fiona Santos - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Broadway Training Center 2%

Fiona Santos - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 1%

Fiona Santos - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 1%



Best Musical

NIGHT AND DAY - LOVE LOST AND FOUND THROUGH THE EYES OF COLE PORTER - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 22%

BRIGHT STAR - Pelham Memorial HS SockNBuskin 17%

HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple-Feeley Chapel 16%

FALSETTOS - Antrim Playhouse 12%

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - A. Stepinac HS 11%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 10%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A STORY OF HOPE - Yorktown Stage 5%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 3%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Broadway Training Center 3%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

BE STILL BE SILENT BY DANIEL TOBIAS - SOOP Theatre Company 35%

HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple-Feeley Chapel 25%

THE VIRTUOUS LIFE OF JOSEPH ANDREWS - Penguin Rep 23%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A STORY OF HOPE - Yorktown Stage 18%



Best Performer In A Musical

Candace Lynn Matthews - NIGHT AND DAY - Elmwood Playhouse 13%

Maddy Lyons - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 12%

Yasmin Ranz-Lind - HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple-Feeley Chapel 11%

Grace Callahan - NIGHT AND DAY - Elmwood Playhouse 9%

Oliver Tam - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 9%

Jenn Bedell - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 7%

Edward Van Saders - FALSETTOS - The Antrim Playhouse 6%

Katie Scott - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Stepinac HS 6%

Malia McClellan - BRIGHTSTAR - Pelham HS 5%

Lisa Spielman - FALSETTOS - The Antrim Playhouse 5%

Isaac J. Conner - HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple Feely Chapel 4%

Tyler Miranda - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 4%

Isaac J. Conner - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A STORY OF HOPE - Yorktown Stage 3%

Jason Summers - NIGHT AND DAY - Elmwood Playhouse 3%

Liam Ginsburg - BRIGHTSTAR - PMHS 3%

Oliver Tam - BRIGHT STAR - PMHS 0%



Best Performer In A Play

Oliver Tam - CLUE - Pelham M 18%

Steven Telsey - THE VIRTUOUS LIFE OF JOSEPH ANDREWS - Penguin Rep 10%

Kenneth Laboy Vazquez - SWEAT - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 9%

Ryan McNeill - YOU SHOULD BE SO LUCKY - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 8%

Kimberley Lowden - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 8%

Paul Romanello - BE STILL BE SILENT - SOOP Theatre Company 5%

Janet Dickinson - BE STILL BE SILENT - SOOP Theatre Company 5%

Jonathan Randell Silver - THE VIRTUOUS LIFE OF JOSEPH ANDREWS - Penguin Rep 5%

Terence Keyes - BE STILL BE SILENT - SOOP Theatre Company 4%

Caturah Brown - LOVES LABORS LOST - Irvington Shakespeare Company 4%

Kamran Saliani - ACTING SHAKESPEARE - Irvington Shakespeare Company 4%

Julia Schonberg - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Irvington Shakespeare Company 3%

Jordan Lage - OLEANNA - Katonah Clasic Stage 3%

Misti Tindiglia - ON GOLDEN POND - Harrison Players 3%

Gina Stanton - AS YOU LIKE IT - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 3%

Joshua David Robinson - BE STILL BE SILENT - SOOP Theatre Company 2%

Jeff Zitofscky - CASA VALENTINA - The Harrison Players, Inc. 2%

Jack Saleeby - ACTING SHAKESPEARE - Irvington Shakespeare Company 1%

Lea Dimarchi - OLEANNA - Katonah Classic Stage, Inc 1%

Trent Dawson - PRIVATE LIVES - Bedford Hills Community House 1%

Mike Stanton - AS YOU LIKE IT - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 1%



Best Play

CLUE: ON STAGE! - Pelham HS Sock'n'Buskin 18%

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 17%

BE STILL BE SILENT BY DANIEL TOBIAS - SOOP Theatre Company 14%

SWEAT - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 14%

THE VIRTUOUS LIFE OF JOSEPH ANDREWS - Penguin Rep 12%

LOVES LABORS LOST - Irvington Shakespeare Company 8%

SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - ACT 6%

OLEANNA - Bedford Village Historical House 4%

ON GOLDEN POND - Harrison Players 3%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 2%

PRIVATE LIVES - Bedford Hills Community House 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Reilly Rabitaille - BE STILL BE SILENT - SOOP Theatre Company 18%

Taylor Edelle Stuart - HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple Feely Chapel 17%

Michael Smith - NIGHT AND DAY - Elmwood Playhouse 17%

Rob Ward - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 8%

David Julin - FALSETTOS - Antrim Playhouse 8%

Sarah French - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Irvington Shakespeare Company 7%

Bill Mentz - SWEAT - Elmwood Playhouse 7%

Bill Mentz - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 4%

Dave Benson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A STORY OF HOPE - Yorktown Stage 4%

Jenna Isabella - AS YOU LIKE IT - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 3%

Anthony J. Valbiro - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Harrison Players 2%

Steve Loftus - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 2%

Anthony Valbiro - ON GOLDEN POND - Harrison Players 2%

Steve Loftus - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 1%

Steve Loftus - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Broadway Training Center 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Larry Wilbur - NIGHT AND DAY - Elmwood Playhouse 52%

Sarah French - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Irvington Shakespeare Company 31%

Larry Wilbur - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 17%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Michael DelValle - NIGHT AND DAY - Elmwood Playhouse 19%

DaShaun Williams - HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple Feely Chapel 14%

Zully Ramos - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 11%

Ava Pursel - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Archbishop Stepinac HS 9%

Jeremy Tam - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 9%

Grace Kelly Kretzmen - FALSETTOS - The Antrim Playhouse 6%

Katie Scott - BRIGHTSTAR - PMHS 6%

Jake Ellengold - FALSETTOS - The Antrim Playhouse 4%

Caitlin Winston - BRIGHTSTAR - PMHS 3%

Jon Huston - FALSETTOS - The Antrim Playhouse 3%

Ava Pursel - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 2%

Kirsten Agbenyega - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 2%

Michelle Foard - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A STORY OF HOPE - Yorktown Stage 2%

Austin Gresham - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A STORY OF HOPE - Yorktown Stage 2%

Ava Pedorella - RENT - Soop 2%

Natalie Pursel - BRIGHTSTAR - Pelham HS 2%

Austin Kelly - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 2%

Gabriella Johnson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A STORY OF HOPE - Yorktown Stage 1%

Jeff Parsons - FALSETTOS - Antrim Playhouse 1%

