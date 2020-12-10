Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Raleigh!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Raleigh:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Raleigh Little Theatre 35%

Marc De La Concha- Cape Fear Regional Theatre 22%

North Carolina Theatre Conservatory 17%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Betsy Graves, Broughton High School Dance Department 41%

Carolina Ballet 20%

North Carolina Dance Institute 18%

Best Ensemble

SHREK - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2020 18%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2019 14%

THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - Theatre Raleigh - 2019 11%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Players' Retreat, Downtown Raleigh 23%

Nanas steakhouse 20%

Village Draft House, Raleigh 17%

Best Theatre Staff

DPAC 25%

Cape fear regional theater 24%

Raleigh Little Theatre 23%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Raleigh Little Theatre 37%

Cape Fear Regional Theatre 27%

North Carolina Theatre Conservatory 17%

Costume Design of the Decade

Johanna Pan - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2020 18%

Jenny Mitchell - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2019 16%

Jimmy Bennett - DREAMGIRLS - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2017 10%

Dancer Of The Decade

Ariana DeBose - HAIRSPRAY - North Carolina Theatre - 2011 24%

Margaret Severin-Hansen - NUTCRACKER - Carolina Ballet - 2018 17%

Tristan Andre Parks - THEY DO NOT KNOW HARLEM: IN COMMUNION WITH James Baldwin - Young, Gifted, and Broke - 2019 14%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Patrick Torres - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2019 15%

Tiffany Green - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2020 14%

Eric Woodall - WEST SIDE STORY - North Carolina Theatre - 2019 12%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Patrick Torres - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2020 20%

David Caldwell - THE CAKE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2019 12%

Tia James - HAVING OUR SAY: THE DELANY SISTERS' FIRST 100 YEARS - North Carolina Theatre - 2019 11%

Favorite Social Media

Cape fear regional theater 25%

RDU on Stage 17%

Raleigh Little Theatre (@RLT1936) 14%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

United Arts Council of Raleigh and Wake County 55%

Cape Fear Regional Theatre, Carole Goforth 37%

Mary Lynn Ingram TempleTheatreNC 8%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Liz Droessler - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2020 20%

Matt Fick - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2020 18%

Samuel Rushen - WEST SIDE STORY - North Carolina Theatre - 2019 11%

Original Script Of The Decade

Moses T. Alexander Greene - POOLED: A GOSPEL MUSICAL DRAMA - Li V Mahob Productions - 2019 34%

Mike Wiley - BLOOD DONE SIGN MY NAME - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2018 23%

Bekah Brunstetter - THE CAKE - Cape fear regional theater - 2019 16%

Performer Of The Decade

Marc Geller - THE NORMAL HEART - Burning Coal Theatre Company - 2020 15%

Phillip Bernard Smith - THE WHIPPING MAN - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2016 14%

Marc De La Concha - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2020 11%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2020 13%

WEST SIDE STORY - North Carolina Theatre - 2019 10%

DREAMGIRLS - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2017 8%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2020 23%

HAVING OUR SAY: THE DELANY SISTERS' FIRST 100 YEARS - North Carolina Theatre - 2019 15%

THE NORMAL HEART - Burning Coal Theatre Company - 2018 13%

Set Design Of The Decade

Chris Bernier - THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - Theatre Raleigh - 2019 18%

Dennis R. Berfield - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2019 17%

Becca Johnson - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Theatre Raleigh - 2019 11%

Sound Design of the Decade

Areon Mobasher - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2020 24%

Jon Fredett - WAIT UNTIL DARK, THE CAKE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2019 22%

Eric Alexander Collins - THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - Theatre Raleigh - 2019 15%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Raleigh Little Theatre 32%

Cape Fear Regional Theater 21%

North Carolina Theatre 13%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Cape Fear Regional Theatre 23%

North Carolina Arts Council 21%

United Arts Council of Raleigh and Wake County 19%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Ayana Washington - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2020 17%

Brian Westbrook - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2019 15%

Lauren Kennedy - MAMMA MIA - North Carolina Theatre - 2019 15%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Heather J. Strickland 53%

Col. (Ret) Willie Wright 26%

Pat Jordan 7%