Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards!
Voting ends December 31st, 2020. Winners will be announced in January!
There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Portland!
The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Arts Educator Of The Decade
Dani Baldwin - Oregon Children's Theatre 58%
Bag and Baggage 15%
Carrie Jo Vincent 10%
Best Dance Studio Of The Decade
Body Vox 68%
Van De Veere Productions 29%
Shawn Gardner Dance 3%
Best Ensemble
NEWSIES - Gallery Theater - 2019 18%
MAMMA MIA - Broadway Rose - 2018 8%
FARNDALE AVENUE HOUSING ESTATE....MURDER AT CHECKMATE MANOR - Bag&Baggage Productions - 2017 7%
Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade
Oregon Children's Theatre Young Professionals Co 55%
Broadway Rose Theatre 36%
Portland Center Stage Teen Council 6%
Community Theatre Of The Decade
Gallery Theater 55%
Twilight Theater Company 29%
Mask and Mirror Theatre 12%
Costume Design of the Decade
Darrin J. Pufall Purdy - INTO THE WOODS - BROADWAY ROSE THEATRE COMPANY - 2019 31%
Dominique Fawn Hill - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Portland Center Stage - 2019 29%
Allison Dawe - MAMMA MIA - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2018 22%
Director of a Musical of the Decade
Isaac Lamb - FLY BY NIGHT - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2016 19%
Greg Tamlyn - BILLY ELLIOT - Pixiedust Productions - 2018 14%
Isaac Lamb - ORDINARY DAYS - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2018 12%
Director of a Play of the Decade
Marcella Crowson - MIRACULOUS JOURNEY EDWARD TULANE - Oregon Children's Theatre - 2016 26%
Marissa Wolf - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Portland Center Stage - 2020 20%
Damaso Rodriguez - MAGELLANICA - Artists Repertory Theatre - 2020 15%
Favorite Social Media
Broadway Rose 77%
Twilight Theatre 23%
First Theatre You Want to Go Back To
Broadway Rose 46%
Portland Center Stage 17%
Artists Repertory Theatre 13%
Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade
Ronni Lacroute 80%
Patsy Britton 15%
Bob Conklin 4%
Lighting Design of the Decade
Carl Faber - ORDINARY DAYS - BROADWAY ROSE THEATRE COMPANY - 2018 32%
David Castaneda - MAMMA MIA - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2018 23%
Gene Dent - FLY BY NIGHT - Broadway Rose - 2016 15%
Performer Of The Decade
Seth Renne - ORDINARY DAYS - Broadway Rose - 2019 22%
Delphon Curtis Jr - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Portland Center Stage - 2020 14%
Patrick Spike - FARNDALE AVENUE HOUSING ESTATE.... CHRISTMAS CAROL - Bag&Baggage Productions - 2012 10%
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Gallery Theater - 2019 13%
HEDWIG AND THE ANRY INCH - Portland Center Stage - 2020 12%
NEWSIES - Gallery Theater - 2019 10%
Production Of A Play Of The Decade
CASSIUS CLAY - Oregon Children's Theatre - 2018 26%
CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Portland Center Stage - 2020 25%
FARNDALE AVENUE HOUSING ESTATE.... CHRISTMAS CAROL - Bag&Baggage Productions - 2012 17%
Set Design Of The Decade
Bryan Boyd - MAMMA MIA - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2018 20%
Megan Wilkerson - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Portland Center Stage - 2019 19%
Sean O'Skea - INTO THE WOODS - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2019 19%
Sound Design of the Decade
Rody Ortega - MAGELLANICA - Artists Repertory Theatre - 2018 23%
Brian Karl Moen - FLY BY NIGHT - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2016 21%
Brian Karl Moen - MAMMA MIA - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2018 19%
Theatre Company Of The Decade
Broadway Rose Theatre 29%
Portland Center Stage 15%
Gallery Theater 14%
Top Arts Supporting Organization
Ronni Lacroute 59%
Broadway Rose 39%
A.R.T. New York 2%
Volunteer Of The Decade
Juanita Muntz 55%
Dick Brannan 28%
Suz Ruddock 17%
