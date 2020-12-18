Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Portland!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Dani Baldwin - Oregon Children's Theatre 58%

Bag and Baggage 15%

Carrie Jo Vincent 10%



Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Body Vox 68%

Van De Veere Productions 29%

Shawn Gardner Dance 3%



Best Ensemble

NEWSIES - Gallery Theater - 2019 18%

MAMMA MIA - Broadway Rose - 2018 8%

FARNDALE AVENUE HOUSING ESTATE....MURDER AT CHECKMATE MANOR - Bag&Baggage Productions - 2017 7%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Oregon Children's Theatre Young Professionals Co 55%

Broadway Rose Theatre 36%

Portland Center Stage Teen Council 6%



Community Theatre Of The Decade

Gallery Theater 55%

Twilight Theater Company 29%

Mask and Mirror Theatre 12%



Costume Design of the Decade

Darrin J. Pufall Purdy - INTO THE WOODS - BROADWAY ROSE THEATRE COMPANY - 2019 31%

Dominique Fawn Hill - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Portland Center Stage - 2019 29%

Allison Dawe - MAMMA MIA - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2018 22%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Isaac Lamb - FLY BY NIGHT - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2016 19%

Greg Tamlyn - BILLY ELLIOT - Pixiedust Productions - 2018 14%

Isaac Lamb - ORDINARY DAYS - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2018 12%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Marcella Crowson - MIRACULOUS JOURNEY EDWARD TULANE - Oregon Children's Theatre - 2016 26%

Marissa Wolf - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Portland Center Stage - 2020 20%

Damaso Rodriguez - MAGELLANICA - Artists Repertory Theatre - 2020 15%



Favorite Social Media

Broadway Rose 77%

Twilight Theatre 23%



First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

Broadway Rose 46%

Portland Center Stage 17%

Artists Repertory Theatre 13%



Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Ronni Lacroute 80%

Patsy Britton 15%

Bob Conklin 4%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Carl Faber - ORDINARY DAYS - BROADWAY ROSE THEATRE COMPANY - 2018 32%

David Castaneda - MAMMA MIA - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2018 23%

Gene Dent - FLY BY NIGHT - Broadway Rose - 2016 15%



Performer Of The Decade

Seth Renne - ORDINARY DAYS - Broadway Rose - 2019 22%

Delphon Curtis Jr - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Portland Center Stage - 2020 14%

Patrick Spike - FARNDALE AVENUE HOUSING ESTATE.... CHRISTMAS CAROL - Bag&Baggage Productions - 2012 10%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Gallery Theater - 2019 13%

HEDWIG AND THE ANRY INCH - Portland Center Stage - 2020 12%

NEWSIES - Gallery Theater - 2019 10%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

CASSIUS CLAY - Oregon Children's Theatre - 2018 26%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Portland Center Stage - 2020 25%

FARNDALE AVENUE HOUSING ESTATE.... CHRISTMAS CAROL - Bag&Baggage Productions - 2012 17%



Set Design Of The Decade

Bryan Boyd - MAMMA MIA - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2018 20%

Megan Wilkerson - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Portland Center Stage - 2019 19%

Sean O'Skea - INTO THE WOODS - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2019 19%



Sound Design of the Decade

Rody Ortega - MAGELLANICA - Artists Repertory Theatre - 2018 23%

Brian Karl Moen - FLY BY NIGHT - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2016 21%

Brian Karl Moen - MAMMA MIA - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2018 19%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Broadway Rose Theatre 29%

Portland Center Stage 15%

Gallery Theater 14%



Top Arts Supporting Organization

Ronni Lacroute 59%

Broadway Rose 39%

A.R.T. New York 2%

