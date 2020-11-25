Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards; Cultural Center of the Philippines Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Philippines:

Choreography Of The Decade

Vince Gaton - ADDAMS FAMILY - Vaudeville Theatre Company - 2018 37%

JM Cabling - LAM-ANG, An Ethno-Epic Musical - Tanghalang Pilipino - 2019 21%

PJ Rebullida - NEWSIES - 9 Works Theatrical - 2017 12%

Community Theatre Company Of The Decade

Broadway Youth Cebu 48%

Tanghalan Mandaluyong 27%

Sixteen Bars 13%

Costume Design Of The Decade

Shirlee Idzakovich and Allan Nazareno - LES MISERABLES Student Edition - Broadway Youth Cebu - 2019 30%

Allan Nazareno - DISNEY'S MULAN JR. - SHS Hijas Theatre - 2017 10%

Bonsai Cielo - LAM-ANG, An Ethno-Epic Musical - Tanghalang Pilipino - 2019 8%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Bobby Garcia - SWEENEY TODD - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group - 2019 44%

Carlos Siguion-Reyna - WALANG SUGAT - Tanghalang Pilipino - 2012 37%

Chris Millado - ZSAZSA ZATURNNAH ZE MUSICAL - Tanghalang Pilipino - 2011 20%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Juan Ekis - ANG PAGLILITIS KAY MANG SERAPIO - Theatre Titas, Duende Theatre - 2018 46%

JK Anicoche - BATTALA ROYALE - Sipat Lawin Ensemble - 2012 16%

Carlos Siguion-Reyna - KATSURI - Tanghalang Pilipino - 2019 13%

Hair And Makeup Of The Decade

Makeup Science Asia - MACBETH - Theatre Titas - 2019 47%

Thelma Pollard - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Lunchbox Theatrical Productions - 2020 24%

Johann dela Fuente - SIDE SHOW - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group - 2018 10%

Lighting Design Of The Decade

Joey Nombres - SAN PEDRO CALUNGSOD THE MUSICAL - Prinstar Music Philippines - 2020 43%

Greg Rodriguez - ANG PAGLILITIS KAY MANG SERAPIO - Theatre Titas, Duende Theatre - 2018 21%

Irene Romero - MACBETH - Theatre Titas - 2019 12%

Performer Of The Decade

Gerald Santos - SAN PEDRO CALUNGSOD THE MUSICAL - Prinstar Music Philippines - 2020 40%

Lea Salonga - SWEENEY TODD - Atlantis Theatrical Entertaiment Group - 2019 12%

Miguel Vasquez - MACBETH - Theatre Titas - 2019 10%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

LES MISERABLES - Cameron Mackintosh Ltd. - 2016 32%

HIMALA - The Sandbox Collective - 2018 21%

MULA SA BUWAN - Black Box Productions - 2018 18%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

ANG PAGLILITIS KAY MANG SERAPIO - Theatre Titas, Duende Theatre - 2018 42%

THE KUNDIMAN PARTY - Dulaang UP - 2018 21%

'NIGHT, MOTHER - PETA - 2018 11%

Professional Theatre Company Of The Decade

Prinstar Music Philippines 41%

PETA 20%

Tanghalang Pilipino 17%

School-based Theatre Company of The Decade

Dulaang UP 56%

Ateneo Blue Repertory 44%

Set Design Of The Decade

Greg Rodriguez - ANG PAGLILITIS KAY MANG SERAPIO - Theatre Titas, Duende Theatre - 2018 34%

Matt Kinley - LES MISERABLES - Cameron Mackintosh Ltd. - 2016 24%

Ohm David - KATSURI - Tanghalang Pilipino - 2019 13%

Sound Design Of The Decade

Greg Rodriguez - ANG PAGLILITIS KAY MANG SERAPIO - Theatre Titas, Duende Theatre - 2018 28%

Andy Gruet - MACBETH - Theatre Titas - 2019 25%

Mick Potter - LES MISERABLES - Cameron Mackintosh Ltd. - 2016 22%

Stage Direction Of The Decade

Rommel Ramilo - SAN PEDRO CALUNGSOD THE MUSICAL - Prinstar Music Philippines - 2020 43%

Juan Ekis - ANG PAGLILITIS KAY MANG SERAPIO - Theatre Titas, Duende Theatre - 2018 26%

Ed Lacson Jr - HIMALA - The Sandbox Collective - 2018 11%

Theatrical Venue Of The Decade

Cultural Center of the Philippines 41%

Theatre at Solaire 36%

Power Mac Center Spotlight 12%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

BGC Arts Center 74%

Globe LIVE 26%

Top Streaming Production/Performance

ANG HULING EL BIMBO - Full House Theater Company, Resorts World Manila - 2020 74%

LAM-ANG, An Ethno-Epic Musical - Tanghalang Pilipino - 2019 13%

MABINING MANDIRIGMA - Tanghalang Pilipino - 2019 7%

Related Articles