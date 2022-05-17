The Wilma Theater Announces World Premieres and More for 2022-23 Season

The Wilma Theater has announced the its 2022-23 Season. Subscription packages for the 22-23 Season are on sale now.

"In the 2022-2023 season, we're producing five plays jam-packed with intellect and feeling. Many brilliant and generous voices contributed to the process of selecting this year's offerings, from both new and returning Wilma artists," shared Lead Co-Artistic Director Morgan Green. "The theater we're producing this season asks probing questions of theater itself: Whose stories can we tell and for whom? What is the nature of laughter and how does it heal? How can we leave a place better than we found it?"

The 2022-23 Season begins this fall with Those With 2 Clocks, created and performed by Tall Order, the artistic collaboration of Jennifer Kidwell (Underground Railroad Game), Jess Conda (A Hard Time) and Mel Krodman (A Hard Time), and continues with School Pictures created and performed by Milo Cramer (Cute Activist), directed by Lead Co-Artistic Director Morgan Green.

The season continues in 2023 with Kiss, by Guillermo Calderón (Neva) and directed by Fadi Skeiker (University of the Arts); and Eternal Life Part 1 by Nathan Alan Davis (Nat Turner in Jerusalem), directed by Morgan Green. The season will conclude with a new adaptation of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, adapted and directed by Co-Artistic Director Yury Urnov.

Earlier this week, The Wilma's Co-Artistic Director James Ijames was honored with the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for the streaming production of Fat Ham. Directed by Co-Artistic Director Morgan Green, the Pulitzer board called the piece, "a funny, poignant play that deftly transposes "Hamlet" to a family barbecue in the American South to grapple with questions of identity, kinship, responsibility, and honesty."

Streaming performances and safety requirements for entry will be announced at a later date.

The line-up for the 2022-23 mainstage season is:

THOSE WITH 2 CLOCKS

Written and performed by Tall Order

October 6 - 23, 2022

Opening night:

This body-positive sketch comedy busts the patriarchy with bawdy, liberating laughter.

THE WORLD PREMIERE OF

SCHOOL PICTURES

Written and performed by Milo Cramer

Directed by Morgan Green

November 1 - 20, 2022

Opening night:

A broke and hapless tutor turns his real-life experiences into this charming and insightful one-man musical.

KISS

Written by Guillermo Calderón

Directed by Fadi Skeiker

January 31 - February 19, 2023

Opening night:

A group of American actors performing a Syrian soap opera are shocked to realize the limits of their own cultural understanding.

THE WORLD PREMIERE OF

ETERNAL LIFE PART 1

Written by Nathan Alan Davis

April 11 - 30, 2023

Opening night:

This new play, set in the near future, centers on an idealistic family ... and the goose that just came with the house.

TWELFTH NIGHT

Written by William Shakespeare

Adapted and directed by Yury Urnov

June 6 - 25, 2023

Opening night:

The Wilma boldly reimagines Shakespeare's beloved romantic comedy about twins separated by a shipwreck. Set on a beach, this production will translate the jokes for our time.

For more information about The Wilma: www.wilmatheater.org.