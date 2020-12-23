Final Week Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards!

These are the final weeks to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Orlando! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix. Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! Here are the current standings for Orlando: Arts Educator Of The Decade

Clay Price - Encore! Performing Arts 13%



9%

9%

Orlando Repertory TheatreLauren O'Quinn - ClassAct Studios

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Marshall Ellis Dance School 28%

In Motion Dance Project (IMDP) 18%

Peaches Dance and Music Orlando 14%



Best Ensemble

IN THE HEIGHTS - Orlando Shakes - 2018 12%

INTO THE WOODS - Central Florida Community Arts (CFCArts) - 2019 5%

HAIRSPRAY - Encore! Performing Arts - 2018 4%



Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Thai Blossom - Winter Garden 27%

Santiago's Bodega 20%

Glass Knife (Winter Park Playhouse) 13%



Best Theatre Staff

Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 17%

Encore Performing Arts 10%

Orlando Repertory Theatre 9%



Best Theme Park Performer

STERLING LOVETT - Disney World, Finding Nemo - 2020 13%

ANDREA CANNY - Walt Disney World - 2013 9%

CHRISTIAN DAMON - Universal Orlando - 2020 9%



Best Theme Park Production

FESTIVAL OF THE LION KING - Animal Kingdom - 2020 25%

VOICES OF LIBERTY - American Pavillon - 2020 17%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Walt Disney World - 2019 10%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Orlando Repertory Theatre 23%

Orlando Shakes 18%

Garden Theatre 15%



Costume Design of the Decade

Christopher Vergara - IN THE HEIGHTS - Orlando Shakes - 2018 20%

Renee Parsons - AIDA - Encore Performing Arts - 2015 13%

AJ Garcia - MARY POPPINS - THEATRE AT ST LUKES - 2019 11%



Dancer Of The Decade

Alejandra Martinez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Orlando Shakes - 2018 24%

Jade Roberts - ROCKY HORROR POLE SHOW - Orlando Fringe - 2017 16%

Nate Elliott - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Athens Theatre - 2019 13%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Steve Mackinnon - INTO THE WOODS - Garden Theatre - 2017 9%

Elaine Pechacek - SEASONS - Dr. Phillips Theater - 2019 9%

Clay Price - HAIRSPRAY - Encore Performing Arts - 2018 7%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Donald rupe - BRIGHT YOUNG THINGS - Creative City Project - 2020 0

Jim Helsinger - HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre - 2020 0

Keith Smith - BOEING BOEING - Garden Theatre - 2015 0



Favorite Social Media

Orlando Fringe 25%

Garden Theatre 14%

Encore! Performing Arts 11%



Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Harriet Lake 20%

THEATRE AT ST LUKES 20%

Clay Price - Encore Cast Performing Arts 17%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Bert Scott - IN THE HEIGHTS - Orlando Shakes - 2018 49%

Holly Whelden Carpenter - HAIRSPRAY - Encore Performing Arts - 2017 26%

Chad Erikson - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Athens Theatre - 2020 14%



Original Script Of The Decade

Elaine Pechacek - SEASONS THE MUSICAL - Dr Philips Center for the Performing Arts - Generation Productions - 2019 16%

Donald rupe - BRIGHT YOUNG THINGS - Creative City Project - 2020 12%

Rob Winn Anderson - ALICE LOST IN WONDERLAND - Beth Marshall Presents / Garden Theatre - 2020 8%



Performer Of The Decade

Alina Alcantara - IN THE HEIGHTS - Orlando Shakes - 2018 15%

Andrea Canny - GYPSY - Garden Theatre - 2018 12%

Zach Lane - LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE - The Garden / BMP - 2016 5%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

EVITA - Orlando Shakes - 2017 9%

HAIRSPRAY - Encore Performing Arts - 2017 7%

GYPSY - Garden Theatre - 2020 6%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

TWELFTH NIGHT - Orlando Shakes - 2018 18%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Theatre South Playhouse - 2020 14%

HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre - 2020 14%



Set Design Of The Decade

Jim Hunter - IN THE HEIGHTS - Orlando Shakes - 2018 22%

Cliff Price - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Theater West End - 2017 10%

JOE KLUG - MARY POPPINS - THEATRE AT ST LUKES - 2019 9%



Sound Design of the Decade

Spencer Crosswell - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Titusville Playhouse - 2020 45%

J. Adam Smith - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - The Winter Park Playhouse - 2019 32%

J. Adam Smith - LIFE COULD BE A DREAM - The Winter Park Playhouse - 2017 10%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 20%

Garden Theatre 12%

Encore Performing Arts 9%



Top Arts Supporting Organization

Orlando Fringe 32%

Central Florida Community Arts (CFCArts) 25%

THEATRE AT ST. LUKES 15%



Vocalist Of The Decade

Andrea Canny - GYPSY - Garden Theatre - 2018 18%

Crystal Lizardo - EL WIZ - Orlando Fringe - 2018 10%

Hannah Berry Matthews - HAIRSPRAY - Encore Performing Arts - 2017 9%

