A Christmas Carol to Return to Omaha Community Playhouse This Holiday Season

Omaha's favorite holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol, will open Friday, November 19, 2021 at the Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP). The show will run in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre from November 19 through December 23. Performances will be held Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and Wednesdays beginning in December at 7 p.m. There will be no performance on Thurs., Nov. 25 due to Thanksgiving.

It just isn't Christmas without A Christmas Carol! Experience Omaha's favorite holiday tradition as Ebenezer Scrooge takes us on a life-changing journey to discover the true meaning of Christmas. Filled with stunning Victorian costumes, festive music and crisp, wintry sets, A Christmas Carol is a beautiful reminder of the power of redemption and the generosity that lies at the heart of the Christmas holiday.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, located at 6915 Cass Street, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.