Get $39 Tickets to ABOUT LOVE at Sheen Center

About Love is a new play with songs and music, based on the exquisite short story, "First Love," by Ivan Turgenev. Featuring a haunting jazz score by Nancy Harrow and a versatile cast of six playing eighteen characters, all within a bold, theatrical staging by Will Pomerantz, About Love is a unique theatrical event.

A young man expects to spend a quiet summer with his parents in the Russian countryside, but soon discovers those three months will be most consequential of his life, as he learns the difference between love and passion and the ephemeral nature of life itself.

The cast of About Love features Silvia Bond (Things Found on the Ground), Helen Coxe (Super Regret), Dan Domingues (The Tempest at The Public), Jeffrey Kringer (Cruel Intentions: The 90's Musical, National Tour), Tom Patterson (1984, Broadway) and Jean Tafler (My Witch: The Margaret Hamilton Stories

Now thru March 22 at Sheen Center, 18 Bleecker St

Tickets start at $39

Learn More and Purchase Tickets





