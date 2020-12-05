Variations Theater Company Presents Holiday Benefit Reading (STUCK AT) HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Variations Theater Company presents (Stuck At) Home for The Holidays, three festive nights of holiday magic and fun for the whole family streaming on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook Live. On December 19th, the company will present The Gift of the Magi, followed by Neil Gaiman's Odd and the Frost Giants on December 26th and an abridged take on The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe on December 31st.

Each production will be free to view, but a donation of $5 is suggested, with proceeds to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and The Conscious Kid.

"After the success of our first show, Star Wars: Verily, A New Hope, I wanted to do something for the holidays, albeit on a smaller scale," said Caniglia. "I'm just lucky that this extraordinary group of people felt the same."

Throughout the production, the cast has worked diligently to embrace the holiday spirit both on screen and behind the scenes. "I adore that Variations has chosen to put together a family-friendly event to celebrate the holiday season, especially after the utterly exhausting year we've collectively endured," said Elizabeth Loranth, returning to her second Variations Theater Company production to play the White Witch in The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe. "The works we're presenting contain magic meant to enchant people of all ages. I love that families can gather around the screen to enjoy them together, even if they aren't physically in the same location."

Viewers can access the stream on Saturday, December 19 at 8:00 PM EST, Saturday, December 26 at 8:00 PM EST, and Thursday, December 31 at 8:00 PM EST. Donations will be collected via Venmo throughout the evening. There is a suggested donation of $5.00, but any amount is welcome. Livestream links will be available on the Company's Facebook and Instagram pages, @VariationsTheaterCo.

"These two organizations are remarkable," said Caniglia. "We all know the wonderful work St. Jude does for cancer research and The Conscious Kid helps children learn how to be anti-racist at a young age. We need that more than ever.

"The quote from Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol­-about how the holiday season is a time for giving-always sticks out in my head," she added. "This year was tough and filled with unspeakable sorrow. Let's open our hearts and make the season bright, specifically for those who need it."

