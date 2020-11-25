Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards; South Jackson Civic Center Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Nashville:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Emily Seal - Motlow Community College/ South Jackson Civic Center 54%

Cori Ann Lammel 7%

Alicia Fuss- Nashville Children's Theater 6%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

The Dance Company of Tullahoma 57%

Nashville Ballet 23%

Millennium Dance Complex 7%

Best Ensemble

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 31%

SPAMALOT - South Jackson Civic Center - 2017 18%

1776 - South Jackson Civic Center - 2017 12%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Waffle House 37%

Chaffin's Barn 20%

Frothy Monkey 16%

Best Theatre Staff

Greg Gressel - South Jackson Civic Center 36%

Coleen Saunders - South Jackson Civic Center 24%

Nashville Children's Theatre 11%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

PACT - Performing Arts for Children and Teens - South Jackson Civic Center 66%

Nashville Children's Theatre 12%

Theater Bug 11%

Costume Design of the Decade

Anne Wonder - LION WITCH & THE WARDROBE - South Jackson Civic Center - 2017 27%

Anne Wonder - SPAMALOT - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 23%

Melissa Hendricks - PIRATES OF PENEZANCE JR - South Jackson Civic Center - 2020 20%

Dancer Of The Decade

Olivia Anderson - NUTCRACKER - South Jackson Civic Center - 2018 31%

Molly Georges - NUTCRACKER - South Jackson Civic Center - 2018 22%

Tosha Marie - THE WEDDING SINGER - Chaffin's Barn - 2019 10%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Greg Gressel - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 30%

Emily Orris - CLUE, THE MUSICAL - Franklin Co. High School - 2020 18%

Cynthia Laughlin - SWEENEY TODD - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 14%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Greg Gressel - ROMEO & JULIET - Tullahoma High School Theater - 2020 31%

Erik Petersen - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 26%

Rosie Graham/ Janet Patterson - 12 ANGRY MEN - South Jackson Civic Center - 2016 13%

Favorite Social Media

South Jackson Civic Center 64%

Studio Tenn 8%

The Theater Bug 8%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Nashville Ballet 51%

Jamie Eskind and Family 28%

Conversations at OZ 18%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Scott Leathers - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Nashville Children's Theatre - 2018 35%

Pat Mannle - NEWSIES - Cookeville High School - 2019 19%

Scott Leathers - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - TPAC - 2019 19%

Original Script Of The Decade

Cori Ann Laemell - YOU'RE STILL HERE - Theatre Bug - 2018 24%

Idris Goodwin - GHOST - Nashville Children's Theatre - 2019 21%

Timothy McDonald - Hans Christian Andersen - Nashville Children's Theatre - 2020 14%

Performer Of The Decade

Lauren Rogers - ROMEO AND JULIET - Tullahoma High School - 2020 15%

Samantha Watters - DISNEYS BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 13%

Lilly Duckworth - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 10%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 46%

SISTER ACT - South Jackson Civic Center - 2017 12%

1776 - South Jackson Civic Center - 2017 12%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

ROMEO & JULIET - Tullahoma High School Theater - 2020 26%

RED VELVET CAKE WARS - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 22%

12 ANGRY MEN - South Jackson Civic Center - 2016 20%

Set Design Of The Decade

Greg Gressel - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 32%

Erica Petersen - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - South Jackson Civic Center - 2016 19%

Cynthia Laughlin - SWEENEY TODD - South Jackson Civic Center - 2018 15%

Sound Design of the Decade

Joanna Staub - MOCKINGBIRD - Nashville Children's Theatre - 2018 46%

David Weinstein - Hans Christian Andersen - Nashville Children's Theatre - 2020 29%

David Weinstein - RETURN TO SENDER - Nashville Children's Theatre - 2019 25%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

South Jackson Civic Center 67%

Nashville Children's Theatre 12%

Studio Tenn 9%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Cookeville Performing Arts Center 35%

Metro Arts 33%

OZ Arts Nashville 25%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Emily Orris - SPAMALOT - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 20%

Samantha Watters - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 16%

Luke Sanders - 1776 - South Jackson Civic Center - 2017 12%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Coleen Saunders - South Jackson Civic Center 28%

Peggy Burton - South Jackson Civic Center 26%

Greg Gressel - South Jackson Civic Center 20%

