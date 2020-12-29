LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards! South Jackson Civic Center Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Nashville!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Nashville:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Emily Seal - Motlow Community College/ South Jackson Civic Center 42%

Cori Ann Lammel 11%

Shawn Whitsell 9%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

The Dance Company of Tullahoma 51%

Nashville Ballet 24%

cumberland county playhouse 9%

Best Ensemble

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 31%

SPAMALOT - South Jackson Civic Center - 2017 13%

1776 - South Jackson Civic Center - 2017 9%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Waffle House 29%

Melting Pot 24%

Chaffin's Barn 20%

Best Theatre Staff

Greg Gressel - South Jackson Civic Center 31%

Coleen Saunders - South Jackson Civic Center 17%

Nashville Children's Theatre 12%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

PACT - Performing Arts for Children and Teens - South Jackson Civic Center 54%

Theater Bug 17%

Nashville Children's Theatre 14%

Costume Design of the Decade

Melissa Hendricks - PIRATES OF PENEZANCE JR - South Jackson Civic Center - 2020 23%

Anne Wonder - LION WITCH & THE WARDROBE - South Jackson Civic Center - 2017 19%

Anne Wonder - SPAMALOT - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 19%

Dancer Of The Decade

Molly Georges - NUTCRACKER - South Jackson Civic Center - 2018 32%

Olivia Anderson - NUTCRACKER - South Jackson Civic Center - 2018 17%

Tosha Marie - THE WEDDING SINGER - Chaffin's Barn - 2019 13%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Greg Gressel - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 32%

Emily Orris - CLUE, THE MUSICAL - Franklin Co. High School - 2020 15%

Matt Logan - EVITA - Studio Tenn - 2016 13%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Greg Gressel - ROMEO & JULIET - Tullahoma High School Theater - 2020 35%

Erik Petersen - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 17%

Cori Ann Laemmel - YOU'RE STILL HERE - Theatre Bug - 2018 11%

Favorite Social Media

South Jackson Civic Center 52%

The Theater Bug 12%

Studio Tenn 10%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Nashville Ballet 52%

Jamie Eskind and Family 23%

Conversations at OZ 20%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Scott Leathers - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Nashville Children's Theatre - 2018 32%

Pat Mannle - NEWSIES - Cookeville High School - 2019 17%

Scott Leathers - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - TPAC - 2019 16%

Original Script Of The Decade

Cori Ann Laemell - YOU'RE STILL HERE - Theatre Bug - 2018 28%

Shawn Whitsell - 23/1 - Destiny Theatre Experience - 2019 20%

Idris Goodwin - GHOST - Nashville Children's Theatre - 2019 17%

Performer Of The Decade

Lauren Rogers - ROMEO AND JULIET - Tullahoma High School - 2020 19%

Doreen Schulz - SPAMALOT - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 12%

Samantha Watters - DISNEYS BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 10%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 42%

SISTER ACT - South Jackson Civic Center - 2017 9%

SECONDHAND WINGS - The Theater Bug - 2019 8%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

ROMEO & JULIET - Tullahoma High School Theater - 2020 25%

12 ANGRY MEN - South Jackson Civic Center - 2016 24%

RED VELVET CAKE WARS - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 13%

Set Design Of The Decade

Greg Gressel - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 33%

Erica Petersen - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - South Jackson Civic Center - 2016 15%

Court Watson - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Nashville Children's Theatre - 2018 12%

Sound Design of the Decade

Joanna Staub - MOCKINGBIRD - Nashville Children's Theatre - 2018 44%

David Weinstein - Hans Christian Andersen - Nashville Children's Theatre - 2020 33%

David Weinstein - RETURN TO SENDER - Nashville Children's Theatre - 2019 23%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

South Jackson Civic Center 55%

Nashville Children's Theatre 15%

Studio Tenn 11%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

OZ Arts Nashville 37%

Metro Arts 32%

Cookeville Performing Arts Center 25%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Samantha Watters - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 20%

Emily Orris - SPAMALOT - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 17%

Megan Murphy Chambers 2020 10%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Coleen Saunders - South Jackson Civic Center 33%

Peggy Burton - South Jackson Civic Center 24%

Greg Gressel - South Jackson Civic Center 18%