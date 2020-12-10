Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Nashville!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Here are the current standings for Nashville:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Emily Seal - Motlow Community College/ South Jackson Civic Center 40%

Cori Ann Lammel 12%

Shawn Whitsell 11%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

The Dance Company of Tullahoma 48%

Nashville Ballet 26%

Millennium Dance Complex 9%

Best Ensemble

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 27%

SPAMALOT - South Jackson Civic Center - 2017 13%

1776 - South Jackson Civic Center - 2017 10%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Waffle House 33%

Chaffin's Barn 21%

Melting Pot 18%

Best Theatre Staff

Greg Gressel - South Jackson Civic Center 28%

Coleen Saunders - South Jackson Civic Center 17%

Nashville Children's Theatre 13%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

PACT - Performing Arts for Children and Teens - South Jackson Civic Center 53%

Theater Bug 18%

Nashville Children's Theatre 16%

Costume Design of the Decade

Anne Wonder - LION WITCH & THE WARDROBE - South Jackson Civic Center - 2017 21%

Anne Wonder - SPAMALOT - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 18%

Melissa Hendricks - PIRATES OF PENEZANCE JR - South Jackson Civic Center - 2020 18%

Dancer Of The Decade

Molly Georges - NUTCRACKER - South Jackson Civic Center - 2018 29%

Olivia Anderson - NUTCRACKER - South Jackson Civic Center - 2018 18%

Tosha Marie - THE WEDDING SINGER - Chaffin's Barn - 2019 13%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Greg Gressel - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 27%

Matt Logan - EVITA - Studio Tenn - 2016 15%

Emily Orris - CLUE, THE MUSICAL - Franklin Co. High School - 2020 15%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Greg Gressel - ROMEO & JULIET - Tullahoma High School Theater - 2020 28%

Erik Petersen - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 20%

Cori Ann Laemmel - YOU'RE STILL HERE - Theatre Bug - 2018 12%

Favorite Social Media

South Jackson Civic Center 51%

Studio Tenn 12%

The Theater Bug 11%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Nashville Ballet 55%

Jamie Eskind and Family 20%

Conversations at OZ 19%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Scott Leathers - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Nashville Children's Theatre - 2018 34%

Scott Leathers - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - TPAC - 2019 17%

Pat Mannle - NEWSIES - Cookeville High School - 2019 15%

Original Script Of The Decade

Cori Ann Laemell - YOU'RE STILL HERE - Theatre Bug - 2018 28%

Shawn Whitsell - 23/1 - Destiny Theatre Experience - 2019 22%

Idris Goodwin - GHOST - Nashville Children's Theatre - 2019 18%

Performer Of The Decade

Lauren Rogers - ROMEO AND JULIET - Tullahoma High School - 2020 12%

Samantha Watters - DISNEYS BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 10%

Doreen Schulz - SPAMALOT - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 8%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 38%

SISTER ACT - South Jackson Civic Center - 2017 11%

AUNTIE CLAUSE - Nashville Children's Theatre - 2019 9%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

ROMEO & JULIET - Tullahoma High School Theater - 2020 20%

12 ANGRY MEN - South Jackson Civic Center - 2016 20%

RED VELVET CAKE WARS - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 16%

Set Design Of The Decade

Greg Gressel - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 29%

Erica Petersen - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - South Jackson Civic Center - 2016 16%

Court Watson - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Nashville Children's Theatre - 2018 12%

Sound Design of the Decade

Joanna Staub - MOCKINGBIRD - Nashville Children's Theatre - 2018 46%

David Weinstein - Hans Christian Andersen - Nashville Children's Theatre - 2020 30%

David Weinstein - RETURN TO SENDER - Nashville Children's Theatre - 2019 25%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

South Jackson Civic Center 53%

Nashville Children's Theatre 16%

Studio Tenn 12%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Metro Arts 38%

OZ Arts Nashville 29%

Cookeville Performing Arts Center 26%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Emily Orris - SPAMALOT - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 16%

Samantha Watters - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - South Jackson Civic Center - 2019 15%

Megan Murphy Chambers 2020 12%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Coleen Saunders - South Jackson Civic Center 29%

Peggy Burton - South Jackson Civic Center 24%

Greg Gressel - South Jackson Civic Center 19%