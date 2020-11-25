Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards; WISTA Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Montreal:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Kyla Smith 33%

In the Wings Promotions - Masterclass Series with Broadway Professionals 15%

Segal Centre for Performing Arts 13%

Best Ensemble

MYTHIC - Segal Centre for Performing Arts - 2019 38%

BONNIE AND CLYDE - Contact Theatre - 2019 21%

BELLES SOEURS:THE MUSICAL - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2020 9%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Else's 33%

Yia Sou 33%

Snowden Deli 25%

Best Theatre Staff

Segal Centre For the Performing Arts 70%

Mainline Theatre 23%

Centaur Theatre Company 7%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Segal Centre for Performing Arts' Academy 85%

StageCoach Performing Arts, West Island 15%

Costume Design of the Decade

Jess Beyer - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Contact Theatre - 2020 24%

Louise Bourret - MYTHIC - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 24%

Jess Beyer - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - WISTA - 2019 12%

Dancer Of The Decade

Megan Brydon - MYTHIC - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 31%

Alexia Gourd - MYTHIC - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 29%

Micaela Bianchi - ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - WISTA - 2020 26%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Debbie Friedmann - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Contact Theatre - 2019 38%

Brian Hill - MYTHIC - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 14%

Nadia Verrucci - HAIR - In the Wings Promotions - 2018 14%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Lisa Rubin - INDECENT - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 35%

Lisa Rubin - BAD JEWS - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2016 30%

Jacob Tierney - NOISES OFF - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2017 13%

Favorite Social Media

Montreal Theatre Hub 82%

In the Wings Promotions 18%

Cultmttl 0

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Alvin Segal 90%

Joanne Cutler 10%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Martin Sirois - MYTHIC - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 42%

Claude Accolas - INDECENT - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 13%

Claude Accolas - THE ANGEL AND THE SPARROW - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2018 13%

Original Script Of The Decade

Kent Staines, Akiva Romer-Segal, Colleen Dauncey - PROM QUEEN - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2016 63%

Daniel Gro√üe Boymann & Thomas Kahry - THE ANGEL AND THE SPARROW - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2018 19%

Alex Ivanovici, Annabel Soutar, Brett Watson - THE ASSEMBLY - Porte Parole - 2020 11%

Performer Of The Decade

Joel Bernstein - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Contact Theatre - 2019 29%

Heather McGuigan - MYTHIC - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 14%

Noelle Hannibal - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - In the Wings Promotions - 2020 11%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MYTHIC - Segal Centre for Performing Arts - 2019 29%

BONNIE AND CLYDE - Contact Theatre - 2019 23%

ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - WISTA - 2018 10%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

BAD JEWS - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2016 33%

INDECENT - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 33%

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2018 13%

Set Design Of The Decade

Brian Dudkiewicz - INDECENT - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 23%

Michael Gianfrancesco - A HOCKEY SWEATER: A MUSICAL - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2017 16%

Pierre-Etienne Locas - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2019 13%

Sound Design of the Decade

Rob Denton - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - Segal Centre For Performing Arts - 2020 44%

Chris Cuber - HAIR - In the Wings Promotions - 2017 31%

Peter Cerone - CONSTELLATIONS - Centaur Theatre - 2016 13%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

WISTA 27%

Black Theatre Workshop 24%

Centaur theatre 16%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Montreal Theatre Hub 40%

Quebec Drama Federation 30%

Segal Centre for Performing Arts 30%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Anton May - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - In the Wings Promotions - 2017 17%

Julia Kennific - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Contact Theatre - 2019 17%

Robin Kravitz - ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - WISTA - 2018 17%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Diane Dupuis-Kalos 35%

Ally Brumer 23%

Mel Thompson 23%

Related Articles