Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Madison!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Best Ensemble

ROCKIN' AT THE FIRESIDE - The Fireside Dinner Theatre - 2016 76%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - American Players Theatre - 2017 6%

CABARET - STAGEQ - 2019 5%



Best Theatre Staff

The Fireside Dinner Theatre 82%

American Players Theatre 11%

THE BARTELL THEATRE 5%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Ed Flesch - LES MISERABLES - The Fireside Dinner Theatre - 2014 94%

Dana Pellebon & Steve Noll - CABARET - STAGEQ - 2019 6%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Jim DeVita - MACBETH - American Players Theatre - 2019 48%

Laura Gordon - SHE STOOPS TO CONQUER - American Players Theatre - 2019 25%

Zak Stowe - SOUTHERN BAPTIST SISSIES - STAGEQ - 2018 20%



Favorite Social Media

The Fireside Dinner Theatre 88%

American Players Theatre 12%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Jason Fassl - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Fireside Dinner Theatre - 2017 93%

Zak Stowe - CABARET - STAGEQ - 2019 5%

Zak Stowe - DIE MOMMIE DIE - STAGEQ - 2017 2%



Original Script Of The Decade

Ed Flesch - BACK TO THE 50'S - The Fireside Dinner Theatre - 2017 87%

Malissa Petterson - RAID! ATTACK ON STONEWALL - STAGEQ - 2019 10%

JACKIE BRADLEY - COMET BOY - THE BRINK - 2019 3%



Performer Of The Decade

Luke Rose - ELF THE MUSICAL - The Fireside Dinner Theatre - 2018 77%

Jim DeVita - VIEW FROM A BRIDGE - American Players Theatre - 2017 5%

Colleen Madden - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - American Players Theatre - 2017 4%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

LES MISERABLES - The Fireside Dinner Theatre - 2014 84%

PETER PAN - Children's Theatre of Madison - 2020 5%

CABARET - StageQ - 2019 3%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - American Players Theatre - 2020 38%

MACBETH - American Players Theatre - 2019 21%

DIE MOMMIE DIE - STAGEQ - 2017 14%



Set Design Of The Decade

Rick Rasmussen - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - The Fireside Dinner Theatre - 2016 91%

Teresa Sarkela - CABARET - StageQ - 2019 5%

Landon Peterson - DIE MOMMIE DIE - StageQ - 2017 4%



Sound Design of the Decade

Brian Hrpcek - A CHRISTMAS STORY - The Fireside Dinner Theatre - 2019 95%

Spencer Christoffel - FALSETTOS - STAGEQ - 2017 2%

Spencer Christoffel & Bryan Yates - CABARET - STAGEQ - 2019 2%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

The Fireside Dinner Theatre, Fort Atkinson 79%

American Players Theatre 18%

STAGEQ 4%

