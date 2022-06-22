Tickets Now On Sale For Steven King's MISERY At The Chicken Coop Theatre

Tickets are now on sale for MISERY, adapted from William Goldberg's screenplay and based on the Steven King novel. Performances will run August 17-21st at The Chicken Coup Theatre.

Misery follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash by his "number one fan," Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads his latest book and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Paul to write a new Misery novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere. The irate Annie has Paul writing as if his life depends on it, and it does.

"There are no lulls in famed screenwriter William Goldman's 90-minute stage adaptation of the Stephen King story, which Goldman himself translated into the 1990 film... Exposition that took a dozen pages in paperback and at least several minutes on screen plays out...faster than snow piling up in a Colorado blizzard." -NBC New York.

The Chicken Coop Theatre Company production of Misery is Directed by Founder and Artistic Director, Jason Cooper. The cast includes local Louisville community favorites Katherine Martin, Brian Hinds, and Mike Slaton.

About The Chicken Coop Theatre Company

The Chicken Coop was founded in 2019 by Artistic Director Jason Cooper. More than just a theatre company, The Chicken Coop's mission is to enrich, educate and entertain the Louisville community through theatrical storytelling focusing on lesser-known and under-produced works. As well as producing and developing both established and original works that focus on the history and culture of Louisville, and Kentucky at large. Their goal is to provide local playwrights and artists a place to cultivate and develop their work. The Chicken Coop supports a full creative life for all people and strives to create a space where all story tellers can create and share their stories.