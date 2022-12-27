Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards; Merrick Theatre & Center for the Arts Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Long Island Standings - 12/27/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Matt Ranagan - A TRIP TO BROADWAY - Performers United Theatre Company 19%

Ryan Van Nostrand - BROADWAY BOUND - Islip High School 17%

Ryan Van Nostrand - SETH'S LIVE TALENT SHOWCASE - Don't Tell Mama NYC 12%

Isabella Rossellini - DARWIN'S SMILE - The Gateway 10%

Spot on Entertainment - TOTAL ECLIPSE OF THE CHARTS - John W Engeman Theater 10%

Company - SEASON ONE REVIVAL CABARET - CM Performing Arts Center 8%

Jackie Butns - FIVE BROADWAY STARS:ONE UNFORGETTABLE EVENING! - Argyle Theater 7%

Jaime Lyn Beatty - GLASS CEILINGS - Feinstein's At Vitello's 6%

Charlie Strauch - BROADWAY BOUND - Islip High School 4%

Mariah Rose Faith Casillas - SEASONS: A NEW MUSICAL SONG-CYCLE - Cupcake at the Majestic 4%

Carol Lipnik - BLUE FOREST - Joes Pub 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

David Hoffman - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 15%

Jojo Minasi - NEWSIES - Cultural Arts Playhouse 7%

Tyler Patrick Matos - GODSPELL - Star Playhouse 6%

Kevin Burns - HELLO DOLLY - CMPAC 5%

Danielle Coutieri - NEWSIES - CAP Syosset 5%

Adolpho Blaire & Christopher Noffke - GUYS & DOLLS - Plaza Broadway Long Island 5%

Jane Lanier - THE CHER SHOW - The Gateway Playhouse 4%

Nicole Ashlee Bianco - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Studio Theatre of Long Island 4%

Vincent Ortega - HEAD OVER HEELS - The Gateway 4%

Sandalio Alvarez/Ava Noble - ON YOUR FEET - John W. Engeman Theatre 4%

Paul Stancato - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - John W Engeman Theatre 3%

Jojo Minasi - CHORUS LINE - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

Melissa Rapelje - BYE BYE BIRDIE - CMPAC 3%

Debbie Roshe - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Gateway 3%

Sari Feldman - MAMMA MIA - Theatre Three 3%

Matt Quinn - PIPPIN - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 3%

Nicole Ashlee Bianco - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Natalie Malotke - KINKY BOOTS - John W. Engeman Theater 2%

Rochelle Martin-Vecchio - CABARET - CMPAC 2%

Jessica Raven - A SURVIVOR'S GUIDE TO THE HOLIDAYS - North Fork Community Theatre 2%

Merete Muenter - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Plaza Broadway Long Island 2%

Rochelle Martin - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Lauren Grant - RAGTIME - Bay Street Theater 1%

Christopher Grant - RAGTIME - Bay Street Theater 1%

Ashley Marinelli - MYSTIC PIZZA, A NEW MUSICAL - John W. Engeman Theater 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joe Kassner - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 15%

Bob Mackie - THE CHER SHOW - The Gateway 7%

Joe Kassner - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Studio Theatre of Long Island 7%

Joe Kassner - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theater at Bayway 6%

Carmela Newman - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Cultural Arts Playhouse 6%

Dustin Cross - BRONX TALE - John W. Engeman Theater 6%

Celia Gutierrez - ON YOUR FEET - John w Engeman theater 5%

Kurt Alger - KINKY BOOTS - John W. Engeman Theater 4%

Lynn Ciorciari - INTIMATE APPAREL - EastLine Theatre 4%

Tony Frangipane - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Cultural Arts Playhouse 4%

Peter Fogel - FOOTLOOSE - Argyle Theatre 4%

Joe Kassner - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Merrick Theatre & Center for the Arts 3%

Ronnie Green - HELLO DOLLY - CMPAC 3%

Amy Clark and Mark Koss - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Gateway 3%

Hunter Kaczorowski - RAGTIME - Bay Street Theater 3%

Yuka Silvera - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Neo-Political Cowgirls 3%

Chakira Doherty - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Theatre Three 3%

Teresa LeBrun - RIPCORD - Hampton Theatre Company 3%

Ronald R. Green III - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Dustin Cross - MYSTIC PIZZA, A NEW MUSICAL - John W. Engeman Theater 2%

Ronald Green III - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - CMPAC 2%

Arianne Phillips - HEAD OVER HEELS - The Gateway 2%

Lynn Ciorciari - BEING EARNEST - EastLine Theatre 1%

Lynn Ciorciari - IN THE NEXT ROOM (OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY) - EastLine Theatre 1%

Joe Kassner - TORCH SONG - Studio Theatre Long Island 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Tarmo Kirsimae - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 20%

Tyler Patrick Matos - GODSPELL - Star Playhouse at Stage 74 5%

Dana Iannuzi - ON YOUR FEET - John W. Engeman 4%

Jordan Hue - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - CMPAC 4%

Andrew Beck - CABARET - CMPAC 4%

Igor Goldin - KINKY BOOTS - John W. Engeman Theater 4%

Rick Grossman - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Studio Theatre Long Island 4%

Jeffrey Sanzel - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Three 4%

Jojo Manasi - AMERICAN IDIOT - Cultural arts playhouse 3%

Paul Stancato - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - John W Engeman Theatre 3%

Evan Pappas - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Argyle Theatre 3%

David Ruttura - THE CHER SHOW - Gateway Playhouse 3%

Bruce Grossman / Jojo Minasi - CABARET - CAP 3%

Will Pomerantz - RAGTIME - Baystreet Theatre, Sag Harbor NY 3%

Rick Grossman - TITANIC - Studio Theatre 3%

Tony Frangipane - NEWSIES - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

Matthew W Surico - BYE BYE BIRDIE - CMPAC 3%

Kevin Harrington - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Plaza Broadway Long Island 3%

Mary Motto Kalich - THE PRODUCERS - North Fork Community Theatre 3%

Larry Raben - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Gateway 2%

Tony Frangipane - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Taneisha Crobin - SEUSSICAL - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Matt Quinn - PIPPIN - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 2%

Igor Goldin - ROCK OF AGES - John W. Engeman Theater 1%

Kate Russo - SEUSSICAL - Sunrise Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

John Torres - SWEAT - Long Island Theatre Collective 16%

Tarmo Kirsimae - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Merrick Theatre & Center for the Arts 14%

Tommie Gibbons - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Studio Theatre - Manes 8%

Tom Ciorciari - ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Eastline Theatre 5%

Jordan Hue - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Carriage House Players 5%

Rick Grossman - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Star Playhouse at Stage 74 5%

Scott Hofer - TORCH SONG - Studio Theatre 4%

Mahi Singh - MACBETH - South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

James Carey - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Modern Classics Theatre Company of Long Island 4%

Sam Everett - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

Christine Boehm - BASKERVILLE - Theatre Three 3%

Andrew Botsford - RIPCORD - Hampton Theatre Company 3%

Evan Donellan - HENRY THE 5TH - Carriage House Players 3%

Danny Higgins - THE VIBRATOR PLAY - Eastline Theatre 3%

Sheilah Barksdale & Matt Rosenberg - INTIMATE APPAREL - EastLine Theatre 3%

Christine Boehm - TWELFTH NIGHT - Carriage House Players 2%

Gary Tifeld - SOCIAL SECURITY - Douglaston Community Theatre 2%

George A. Loizides - NATIVE GARDENS - Hampton Theatre Company 2%

Nicole Savin & Danny Higgins - BEING ERNEST - EastLine Theatre 2%

Harris Yulin - THE SOAP MYTH - Southampton Cultural Center 2%

Morgan moffitt - THIS PLAY WAS NEVER ABOUT NOSES - Eastline theatre 2%

Kate Mueth - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Neo-Political Cowgirls 2%

Danny Higgins & Nicole Savin - BEING EARNEST - EastLine Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

MATILDA - Merrick Theatre And Center for the Arts 21%

SWEAT - Long Island Theatre Collective 5%

NEWSIES - Cultural Arts Playhouse 5%

A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - Engeman 4%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - CMPAC 4%

ON YOUR FEET - John W. Engeman 3%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre Long Island 3%

FOOTLOOSE - The Argyle Theatre 3%

CABARET - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

GUYS & DOLLS - Plaza Broadway Long Island 3%

BASKERVILLE - Theater Three 3%

GODSPELL - Star Playhouse at Stage 74 2%

PIPPIN - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Studio Theatre Long Island 2%

THE CHER SHOW - Gateway Playhouse 2%

KINKY BOOTS - John W. Engeman Theater 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre Three 2%

BRONX TALE - John W. Engeman Theater 2%

RIPCORD - Hampton Theatre Company 2%

AVENUE Q - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

INTIMATE APPAREL - EastLine Theatre 2%

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Merrick Theatre & Center for the Arts 2%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Cultural Arts Playhouse 1%

CINDERELLA - Cultural Arts Playhouse 1%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Gateway 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Daniella Cuttone - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 20%

Tony Frangipane - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Cultural Arts Playhouse 10%

Frank Danko - SWEAT - Long Island Theatre Collective 6%

Aja M Jackson - ON YOUR FEET - John w Engeman theater 6%

Jose Santiago - KINKY BOOTS - John W. Engeman Theater 4%

Eric Norbury - FOOTLOOSE - The Argyle Theatre 4%

John Burkland - A BRONX TALE - John w Engeman theater 4%

Daniella Cuttone - PIPPIN - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 4%

Ethank Steimel - THE CHER SHOW - The Gateway 4%

Deryn Gabor - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CM Performing Arts Center 4%

Michael Visco - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 3%

Mike Visco - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Studio Theatre Long Island 3%

Sebastian Paczynski - NATIVE GARDENS - Hampton Theatre Company 3%

Kim Hanson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Gateway 3%

Mike Visco - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 3%

José Santiago - ROCK OF AGES - John W Engeman Theater 2%

Danny Higgins, Remy Watts - THE VIBRATOR PLAY - Eastline Theatre 2%

Kim Hanson - HEAD OVER HEELS - The Gateway 2%

Robert Henderson, Jr. - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre Three 2%

Mike Visco - BONNIE & CLYDE - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Jose Santiago - MYSTIC PIZZA - John W. Engeman Theater 2%

Sebastian Paczynski - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Neo-Political Cowgirls 2%

Remi Watts & Danny Higgins - INTIMATE APPAREL - EastLine Theatre 1%

Robert W. Henderson, Jr. - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Theatre Three 1%

Remi Watts and Matt Rosenberg - IN THE NEXT ROOM (OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY) - EastLine Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Adam Slawitsky - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 24%

Sandra A Vigliotti - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre Long Island 5%

Erika R Gamez - ON YOUR FEET - John w Engeman theater 5%

Benjamin Stayner - A BRONX TALE - John W. Engeman Theater 5%

Charlie Reuter - THE CHER SHOW - The Gateway 4%

Dina Mondello - THE PRODUCERS - North Fork Community Theatre 4%

Rob Fishman - GODSPELL - Star Playhouse 3%

Jonathan Brenner - FOOTLOOSE - The Argyle Theatre 3%

Carmela Newman - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

Jared Glazer - OLIVER! - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

Adam Slawitsky - PIPPIN - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 3%

Charlie Reuter - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Gateway 3%

Sandra A Vigliotti - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Studio Theatre Long Island 3%

Matt Sireco - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CM Theatre 3%

Matthew W Surico - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - CMPAC 3%

Jeff Cox - ROCK OF AGES - John W. Engeman Theater 3%

Russell Brown - KINKY BOOTS - John W. Engeman Theater 2%

Sarah Wussow - MYSTIC PIZZA - John W. Engeman Theater 2%

Jeffrey Hoffman - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Three 2%

Jeffrey Hoffman - GUYS AND DOLLS - Theatre Three 2%

Steven Altinel - PIPPIN - The Long Island Musical Theatre Festival 2%

Sandy Vigliotti - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - Star Playhouse 2%

Sandy Vigliotti - PIPPIN - Studio Theater / BayWay Arts Center 2%

Andrew Haile Austin - HEAD OVER HEELS - The Gateway 2%

James Bassi - RAGTIME - Bay Street Theater, Sag Harbor 2%



Best Musical

MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 22%

A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - John W Engeman Theatre 11%

FOOTLOOSE - Argyle Theater 4%

SPRING AWAKENING - Cultural Arts Playhouse 4%

GODSPELL - Stage 74 / Star Playhouse 4%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - CMPAC 3%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre Long Island 3%

GUYS & DOLLS - Plaza Broadway Long Island 3%

THE CHER SHOW - The Gateway Playhouse 3%

CABARET - CMPAC 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Studio Theatre Long Island 3%

ON YOUR FEET - John W. Engeman 3%

BRONX TALE - John W. Engeman Theater 3%

KINKY BOOTS - John W. Engeman Theater 2%

THE PRODUCERS - North Fork Community Theatre 2%

PIPPIN - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 2%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Studio Theatre 2%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CM 2%

CINDERELLA - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

HEAD OVER HEELS - The Gateway 2%

MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Three 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Gateway 1%

OLIVER! - Cultural Arts Playhouse 1%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - John w Engeman theater 1%

ROCK OF AGES - John w Engeman theater 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

MYSTIC PIZZA - John W. Engeman Theater 20%

THE SCARE & MS. GALE - South Shore Theatre Experience 18%

GRUMPY OLD MEN - Studio Theatre of Long Island 17%

TRAIN - Suffolk County Community College 12%

THIS PLAY WAS NEVER ABOUT NOSES - Eastline theatre 7%

THE MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, ALIVE MUSICSL RADIO PLAY - Center Stage at Southampton Cultural Center 7%

THE SOAP MYTH - Southampton Cultural Center 5%

BEING ERNEST - EastLine Theatre 5%

THE GRIFT - Bay Street Theatre 4%

BITE ME - Northport Plays 3%

BIMINI BALM - Debut Theater Company 3%



Best Performer In A Musical

Charlotte Rocafort - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre 15%

Layla Turnier - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center 12%

Hailey Pepe - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre 7%

Jason Kopp - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 4%

Sean Ryan - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Cultural Arts Playhouse 4%

Emily Grace Tucker - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Gateway 3%

Keith Jones - CABARET - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

Aléna Watters - THE CHER SHOW - The Gateway Playhouse 3%

Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez - ON YOUR FEET - John W. Engeman 2%

Bruce Rebold - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Plaza Broadway Long Island 2%

Nicholas Auletti - THE PRODUCERS - North Fork Community Theatre 2%

Aaron Kaplan - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 2%

Mike Keller - A BRONX TALE - Engeman Theater 2%

Samantha Stevens - GUYS & DOLLS - Plaza Broadway Long Island 2%

Kenneth Kopolovicz - THE MIKADO: A LONG ISLAND FANTASY - The Gilbert and Sullivan Light Opera Company 2%

Ryan Van Nostrand - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 1%

Andrew J Beck - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CM Performing Arts Center 1%

Sabrina Whikehart - CHORUS LINE - Cultural Arts Playhouse 1%

Lorraine Leierzapf - PIPPIN - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 1%

Emily Nadler - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - CM 1%

Victor Souffrant - ON YOUR FEET - John w Engeman theater 1%

Jamie Baio - GODSPELL - Star Playhouse 1%

Steven Cottanaro - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Studio Theatre Long Island 1%

Turner Riley - HEAD OVER HEELS - The Gateway 1%

Elizabeth Edquist - BONNIE & CLYDE - Studio Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Blake Williams - SWEAT - Long Island Theatre Collective 10%

Ryan Van Nostrand - TRAIN - Suffolk county Community College 7%

Heather Neumar - AFFLICTED - South Shore Theatre Experince 4%

Tim Smith - THE LION IN WINTER - BACCA 4%

Dan Schindlar - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Carriage House Players 4%

Solomon Buchman - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Star Playhouse at Stage 74 4%

Laurie Atlas - RIPCORD - Hampton Theatre Company 3%

Ryan Nolin - TORCH SONG - Studio Theatre Long Island 3%

Van Whittaker - BEING ERNEST - EastLine Theatre 3%

Derrick Davis - RAGTIME - Bay Street Theatre 3%

Robert Budnick - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Studio Theatre of Long Island 3%

Kevin Callaghan - BASKERVILLE - Theater Three 3%

Kevin shea - OUTSIDE MULLINGAR - North Fork Community Theatre 3%

Reggie Street - INTIMATE APPAREL - EastLine Theatre 2%

Adam Bjelland - BIMINI BALM - Debut Theater Company 2%

Christine Boehm - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Carriage House Players 2%

Cathy Chimenti - SOCIAL SECURITY - Douglaston Community Theatre 2%

Linda May - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre Three 2%

Candace Wilkerson - MACBETH - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Bob Gunton - THE SOAP MYTH - Southampton Cultural Center 2%

Alex Rich - MACBETH - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Giovanni Marine - MACBETH - South Shore Theatre 2%

Jeffrey Sanzel - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Theatre Three 2%

Christian Lepore - TAMING OF THE SHREW - Northeast Stage 2%

Scott Earle - FROST/NIXON - Studio Theatre (Manes) 2%



Best Play

SWEAT - Long Island Theatre Collective 12%

GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Studio Theatre of Long Island 8%

BEING ERNEST - EastLine Theatre 6%

DRIVING MISS DAISY - Studio Theatre of Long Island 6%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Theatre Three 6%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Star Playhouse at Stage 74 5%

MACBETH - South Shore Theatre Experience 5%

BASKERVILLE - Theater Three 4%

HENRY V - Carriage House Players 3%

OUTSIDE MULLINGAR - North Fork Community Theatre 3%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Neo-Political Cowgirls 3%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Carriage House Players 3%

FROST/NIXON - Studio Theatre (Manes) 3%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre Three 3%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Carriage House Players 3%

INTIMATE APPAREL - EastLine Theatre 3%

TORCH SONG - Studio Theatre 3%

RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Studio Theatre - Manes 2%

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Hampton Theatre Company 2%

LOST IN YONKERS - Studio Theatre (Bayway) 2%

IN THE NEXT ROOM (OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY) - EastLine Theatre 2%

THE VIBRATOR PLAY - Eastline Theatre 2%

THE HISTORY BOYS - Studio Theatre of LI - Manes Studio Theatre 2%

TROILUS AND CRESSIDA - Carriage House Players 1%

THE ST. FRANCIS SHOW - South Shore Theatre Exxperience 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tyler Patrick Matos - GODSPELL - Stage 74 / Star Playhouse 10%

Rick Grossman & Michael Visco - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 10%

John Mazzarella - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - CM Performing Arts Center 8%

Steven Velasquez - FOOTLOOSE - Argyle Theatre 6%

Danny Amy - SPRING AWAKENING - CAP Merrick 6%

Kyle Dixon - A BRONX TALE - John w Engeman theater 5%

Bruce Grossman - OLIVER! - Cultural Arts Playhouse 5%

Andy Walmsely - THE CHER SHOW - The Gateway 5%

Jessica Alexandria Cancino - ON YOUR FEET - John w Engeman theater 5%

Kyle Dixon - KINKY BOOTS - John W. Engeman Theater 5%

Rick Grossman/Mike Visco - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Studio Theatre of Long Island 5%

Kenneth Foy - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Gateway 4%

Kyle Dixon - ROCK OF AGES - John W. Engeman Theater 4%

Randall Parsons - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Three 4%

Julian Crouch - HEAD OVER HEELS - The Gateway 3%

Kyle Dixon - MYSTIC PIZZA - John W. Engeman Theater 3%

Remi Watts and Matt Rosenberg - IN THE NEXT ROOM (OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY) - EastLine Theatre 3%

Ana Louizos - RAGTIME - Bay Street 2%

Randall Parsons - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Theatre Three 2%

Gary Hygom - NATIVE GARDENS - Hampton Theatre Company 2%

Ian McDonald - SOCIAL SECURITY - Douglaston Community Theatre 1%

Mariana Sanchez - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM'S DREAM - The Neo-Political Cowgirls 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jen LoPresti - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 22%

Tim Haggerty - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Three 9%

Michael Weisner - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre Long Island 8%

Laura Shubert - ON YOUR FEET - John w Engeman theater 6%

Brianne Boyd - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CMPAC 6%

Laura shubert - A BRONX TALE - John w Engeman theater 6%

Don Hanna - THE CHER SHOW - Gateway Playhouse 6%

Joanna Lynn Staub - KINKY BOOTS - John W. Engeman Theater 5%

Michael Weinser - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Studio Theatre of Long Island 4%

Seamus Naughton - RIPCORD - Hampton Theatre Company 4%

Remi Watts and Matt Rosenberg - IN THE NEXT ROOM (OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY) - EastLine Theatre 3%

Laura Shubert - ROCK OF AGES - John W. Engeman Theater 3%

Christian Lepore - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - North Fork Community Theatre 3%

Jen LoPresti - PIPPIN - Merrick Theatre And Center for the Arts 3%

Jon Weston - RAGTIME - Bay Street 3%

Tim Haggerty - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Theatre Three 3%

Michael Weisner - AVENUE Q - Studio Theatre of Long Island 3%

Laura Shubert - MYSTIC PIZZA - John W. Engeman Theater 2%

Christian Lepore - A TUNA CHRISTMAS - North Fork Community Theatre 2%

David Brandenburg - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Neo-Political Cowgirls 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Michael Deaner - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - John W. Engeman 13%

John Mezzo - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre & Center For The Arts 10%

Jenna Halvorsen - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 6%

Martino Bonventre - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - Engeman Theater 5%

Chris Williamson - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 3%

Hannah Pipa - SPRING AWAKENING - CAP Merrick 2%

Madeline Hudelson - THE CHER SHOW - The Gateway Playhouse 2%

Andrew J. Koehler - CABARET - cultural arts playhouse, Merrick 2%

Ryan Van Nostrand - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre Long Island 2%

Taneisha Corbin - NEWSIES - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Jojo Minasi - FOOTLOOSE - Atgyle Theatre 2%

Danny Bae - NEWSIES - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

CJ Russo - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Studio Theatre Long Island 2%

Rita Sarli - GODSPELL - Star Playhouse / Stage 74 2%

Erica Wilders - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 2%

C.J. Russo - TITANIC - Studio Theatre (Bayway) 2%

Jason Kopp - CABARET - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Doriann Lewis - PIPPIN - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 2%

Kimmy Friedman - GODSPELL - Star Playhouse 2%

Jordan Bunshaft - GUYS & DOLLS - Plaza Broadway Long Island 1%

Tyler Patrick Matos - CABARET - Cultural Arts Playhouse 1%

Andrew Brewer - SOUTH PACIFIC - Plaza Theatricals 1%

Erika Wilders Madigan - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre 1%

Lily Kaufmann - KINKY BOOTS - John W. Engeman Theater 1%

Andrew Beck - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CM 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kirby Mason - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Studio Theatre of Long Island 14%

Tyler Smalling - THE SCARECROW & MS. GALE - South Shore Theatre Experience 13%

Laurie Atlas - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Merrick Theatre & Center for the Arts 6%

Jordan Hue - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Carriage House Players 5%

Lee Kurfist - INTIMATE APPAREL - EastLine Theatre 4%

Kevin Callaghan - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Carriage House Players 4%

Andrew Murano - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Carriage House Players 4%

Andrew J. Koehler - MACBETH - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Emily Nadler - TORCH SONG - Studio Theatre 3%

Elena Faverio - BASKERVILLE - Theatre Three 3%

Jessica Murphy - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Studio Theatre Long Island 3%

Toni Allen - SOCIAL SECURITY - Douglaston Community Theatre 2%

Christina McLaughlin - MACBETH - South Shore Theatre 2%

Ray Gobes - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Star Playhouse at Stage 74 2%

Maria Cento - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Star Playhouse at Stage 74 2%

Anthony Noto - BEING EARNEST - EastLine Theatre 2%

Salvatore Casto - TORCH SONG - Studio Theatre Long Island 2%

Ana Macasland - BASKERVILLE - Theater Three 2%

Marilee Scheer - OUTSIDE MULLINGAR - North Fork Community Theatre 2%

Bryon Azoulay - MACBETH - South Shore Theatre 2%

Abigail Isom - WINDFALL - Bay Street Theater 2%

David DiMarzo - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Carriage House Players 1%

Rusty Kransky - OUTSIDE MULLINGAR - North Fork Community Theatre 1%

Matt Rosenberg - BEING EARNEST - Eastline Theatre 1%

Giovanni Sandoval - RIPCORD - Hampton Theatre Company 1%

