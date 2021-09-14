A LA CALLE Directors Discuss Venezuela's Fight For Democracy On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

Directors Nelson G. Navarrete and Maxx Caicedo will discuss A LA CALLE on Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM.

A LA CALLE is a firsthand account of the extraordinary efforts of ordinary Venezuelans to reclaim their democracy from the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro, whose corrupt and brutal policies have plunged the country into economic ruin. Working with a network of clandestine camera crews, the filmmakers spent three years recording exclusive interviews with key opposition figures including Leopoldo López - whose arrest and imprisonment inspired a national movement - and grassroots activist Nixon Leal, as well as a host of everyday citizens.

As acting interim President Juan Guaidó works to rally international opposition to the Maduro regime, the corrupt dictator and his allies tighten their hold over a nation already crippled by hyperinflation, blocking life-saving humanitarian aid and repressing dissent with politically motivated arrests, torture and killings. A La Calle captures the remarkable courage of the Venezuelan people as they unite to restore liberty to their country.

A LA CALLE will be available on HBO Max September 15th.

Tom Needham's THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film, music and ideas themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming worldwide live on the internet at wusb.fm. Past people interviewed for the show include Jimmy Webb, Alec Baldwin, Billy Joel, Noah Baumbach, Matthew Broderick, Ralph Macchio, Marco Beltrami and Alexander Payne.

Worldwide listeners can tune into the internet livestream of THE SOUNDS OF FILM on Thursday at 6 pm EST at wusb.fm.