BIG FISH Will Be Performed at Laurel Little Theatre in August

Laurel Little Theatre will present BIG FISH - A NEW BROADWAY MUSICAL this August! Performances will run August 6-7 & 13-14 at 7:30pm, as well as August 8 & 15 at 2pm.

The reservation line opens July 30 and answers 24 hours a day at 601.428.0140.

The show is directed by Will Hodges with music direction by Sue Bush.

BIG FISH - THE MUSICAL is based on the hit novel and popular movie about an Alabama man that always thinks of himself as the 'Big Fish' in town - and he's known for the tall-tales he tells his son as he's growing up. Witches, Giants and a Mermaid all show up in his stories. Mythical? Or were they actually real folks???

His wife was always amused by his storytelling, but while his son might have been entertained by them as a little boy, he's now grown up and about to have a child of his own - and he just wants to know the truth behind his dad's epic tales.

Overflowing with heart and humor and a rich score full of beautiful songs, this will be a fantastical 'whopper' of a show you'll long remember.

The cast features LLT faves Jonathan McKenzie, Holly Wansley and Jay Baggett in the lead roles.

Learn more at https://laurellittletheatre.com/index.php.