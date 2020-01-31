Natalia Dyer Starred In Reading Of BEFORE THIS NEW YEAR

On Monday, January 27th, producer Jonathan Demar (Hadestown) presented an industry reading of Before This New Year, a new play by Liana Sonenclar. This is the 23-year-old playwright's industry debut. The cast was led by Natalia Dyer, best known for her role as Nancy in Netflix's award-winning television series, Stranger Things. The reading was directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt (Eureka Day), recipient of the 2018 Lucille Lortel Visionary Director Award.

The cast also featured Tedra Millan, Maddie Corman, Odiseas Georgiadis, Alfredo Narciso, Ana Villafañe, and Mili Diaz.

Casting was by Jillian Cimini C.S.A. and general management by Fourth Wall Theatricals. The reading took place at Open Jar Studios.

High-school track star Alison (Millan) had met every expectation and standard of excellence - until everything fell apart. Over the holidays, she's forced to confront her former teammate Haley (Dyer) and the choices that ended their running careers and re-chartered their lives. Before This New Year explores themes of love, loss, identity, and what coming-of-age truly looks like in today's absurdly high-pressured world.

More information on the future life of the show will soon be announced.

Photo Credit: Tom Newtown







Related Articles View More Industry Stories

More Hot Stories For You