特集：マーベル『ロキ』キャスト生対談！【トムヒVSソフィア】大阪コミコン2024 セレブ・ステージ

Matthew Morrison : Originally from California. Studied theater, singing, and dancing at New York University, making his Broadway debut in 'Footloose'. He gained recognition with 'Hairspray' and received a Tony Award nomination for 'The Light in the Piazza'. He starred in the Tony Award-winning 'South Pacific'. His portrayal of Will in the popular TV series 'Glee' earned him a Golden Globe Award. He played the role of James in the Broadway musical 'Finding Neverland' and has appeared in films such as 'What to Expect When You're Expecting', as well as guest appearances on TV shows like 'The Good Wife' and 'Grey's Anatomy'. He has showcased his talent across stage, film, and television.