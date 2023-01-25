Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feature: Camp Broadway Indonesia Presents: New York Pops' 40th Birthday Gala Audition

Selected 12-17 year old performers will get a chance to perform at Carnegie Hall, New York.

Jan. 25, 2023 Â 

Feature: Camp Broadway Indonesia Presents: New York Pops' 40th Birthday Gala Audition

Camp Broadway Indonesia, a performing arts educational experience officially licensed from New York's Camp BroadwayÂ®, has just announced their first program: New York Pops' 40th Birthday Gala Audition on February 11th.

This audition program includes a session of audition material review at Studio Teater 1 & 2 at Taman Ismail Marzuki and a certificate of audition completion. This program is open for performers aged 12-17 years old.

After the screening period, the chosen auditionees will get to attend a further 3-day workshop program with Camp Broadway Indonesia before flying to New York City in April 2023 to perform with New York Pops Orchestra at the prestigious Carnegie Hall, New York.

The selected students will be a part of the New York Pops Orchestra's 40th Birthday Gala, which will honor the Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award-winning icon Barry Manilow, the beloved American singer and songwriter whose career spans seven decades.

The show will feature an all-star cast of Broadway and recording artists. Camp Broadway Indonesia's representatives will perform alongside other youth performers from across the United States as part of the ensemble.

Camp Broadway Indonesia is a series of performing arts educational experiences licensed from New York's Camp BroadwayÂ®. Camp Broadway Indonesia is managed by Asa Pentas Mahakarya Academy, a performing arts academy co-founded by Adit Marciano and Triwatty Marciano.

"My mother and I founded Asa Pentas Mahakarya Academy to create a destination for kids to help develop their creative talents. Featuring Camp BroadwayÂ® at our academy enables us to offer children an authentic musical theatre experience and provide access to the most talented performing arts teachers in the world," said Adit Marciano, Artistic Director and cofounder.

Feature: Camp Broadway Indonesia Presents: New York Pops' 40th Birthday Gala Audition

Camp BroadwayÂ® is owned and operated by the Broadway Education Alliance, Inc., a New York based 501c3 organization, dedicated to presenting educational and enrichment programs that develop future audiences and artists.

"Adit had a vision for Camp Broadway in Indonesia since he was a teen. I'm so inspired to see how he has grown into an accomplished artist and an articulate arts leader," remarked Susan Lee, BEA Founder and Camp Broadway's Director of Strategy. "Our partnership with Asa Pentas Mahakarya Academy marks an important milestone for Camp BroadwayÂ® and helps further our mission to bring the best of theatrical enrichment programming to children everywhere."

As there are only limited slots available, interested students should register at the following link.

A registration fee of IDR 500.000 will be collected upon registration. All kids will receive a certificate of audition completion and a professionally edited audition material.



Review: CENSTACOMs LITTLE WOMEN Showcased the Communitys Heart and Talent Photo
Review: CENSTACOM's LITTLE WOMEN Showcased the Community's Heart and Talent
What did our critic think of LITTLE WOMEN at SALIHARA? CENSTACOM (Center Stage Community) is a relatively new performing arts community, having started in 2019. Even so, their output is striking: six shows in three years featuring up-and-coming performers and a variety of show tunes. On January 20-21, 2023, CENSTACOM hit another milestone with their first full-length production of LITTLE WOMEN, licensed through Music Theatre International.
Previews: CENSTACOMs LITTLE WOMEN to Run at SALIHARA This Friday and Saturday Photo
Previews: CENSTACOM's LITTLE WOMEN to Run at SALIHARA This Friday and Saturday
The musical community CENSTACOM (Center Stage Community) will bring Louisa May Alcott's story LITTLE WOMEN to the stage this week. Going on a 3-show run on Friday and Saturday, January 20th and 21st, the show will be CENSTACOM's first full-length theatrical production after a series of revues and concerts.
Previews: KEN DEDES by EKI and CIPUTRA to Bring a Unique Take of the Timeless Legend Photo
Previews: KEN DEDES by EKI and CIPUTRA to Bring a Unique Take of the Timeless Legend
On March 18th and 19th, EKI Dance Company and Ciputra Artpreneur will bring KEN DEDES to the stage at the Ciputra Artpreneur Theater, Jakarta. The show is developed by longtime theatre practitioners, including Rusdy Rukmarata as director and choreographer, Titien Wattimena as scriptwriter, Oni Krisnerwinto as music director, and Iskandar Loedin as artistic director.
Hi Jakarta Production Announces Auditions for MELANGKAH Photo
Hi Jakarta Production Announces Auditions for MELANGKAH
Hi Jakarta Production has announced auditions for MELANGKAH, an Original Musical Production for SOUND OF MIRACLE 3. The company is looking for Male Casts & Ensembles to join the online auditions for MELANGKAH.

From This Author - Rakaputra Paputungan

Rakaputra Paputungan is a Jakarta-based musical theatre aficionado who seeks to spread the love of the art form in Indonesia. Often volunteering for musical or theatrical productions, he's alwa... (read more about this author)


Review: CENSTACOM's LITTLE WOMEN Showcased the Community's Heart and TalentReview: CENSTACOM's LITTLE WOMEN Showcased the Community's Heart and Talent
January 24, 2023

What did our critic think of LITTLE WOMEN at SALIHARA? CENSTACOM (Center Stage Community) is a relatively new performing arts community, having started in 2019. Even so, their output is striking: six shows in three years featuring up-and-coming performers and a variety of show tunes. On January 20-21, 2023, CENSTACOM hit another milestone with their first full-length production of LITTLE WOMEN, licensed through Music Theatre International.
Previews: CENSTACOM's LITTLE WOMEN to Run at SALIHARA This Friday and SaturdayPreviews: CENSTACOM's LITTLE WOMEN to Run at SALIHARA This Friday and Saturday
January 24, 2023

The musical community CENSTACOM (Center Stage Community) will bring Louisa May Alcott's story LITTLE WOMEN to the stage this week. Going on a 3-show run on Friday and Saturday, January 20th and 21st, the show will be CENSTACOM's first full-length theatrical production after a series of revues and concerts.
Previews: KEN DEDES by EKI and CIPUTRA to Bring a Unique Take of the Timeless LegendPreviews: KEN DEDES by EKI and CIPUTRA to Bring a Unique Take of the Timeless Legend
January 19, 2023

On March 18th and 19th, EKI Dance Company and Ciputra Artpreneur will bring KEN DEDES to the stage at the Ciputra Artpreneur Theater, Jakarta. The show is developed by longtime theatre practitioners, including Rusdy Rukmarata as director and choreographer, Titien Wattimena as scriptwriter, Oni Krisnerwinto as music director, and Iskandar Loedin as artistic director.
Feature: A Year in Review - 2022 on Indonesian StagesFeature: A Year in Review - 2022 on Indonesian Stages
December 31, 2022

As cast, crew, creatives, and theatergoers are now better protected through vaccinations, live shows are once again in fashion after the web production of yesteryears.
Review: CEK TOKO SEBELAH Stocks Up on Love and LaughterReview: CEK TOKO SEBELAH Stocks Up on Love and Laughter
December 18, 2022

All in all, CEK TOKO SEBELAH is a worthy addition to the modern Indonesian musical heritage. Itâ€™s a great follow-up to MUSIKAL PETUALANGAN SHERINA and proof positive that JAKARTA MOVIN canâ€™t only adapt a musical movie to a great stage show, but non-musical movies are fair game as well.
share