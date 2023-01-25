Feature: Camp Broadway Indonesia Presents: New York Pops' 40th Birthday Gala Audition

Camp Broadway Indonesia, a performing arts educational experience officially licensed from New York's Camp BroadwayÂ®, has just announced their first program: New York Pops' 40th Birthday Gala Audition on February 11th.

This audition program includes a session of audition material review at Studio Teater 1 & 2 at Taman Ismail Marzuki and a certificate of audition completion. This program is open for performers aged 12-17 years old.

After the screening period, the chosen auditionees will get to attend a further 3-day workshop program with Camp Broadway Indonesia before flying to New York City in April 2023 to perform with New York Pops Orchestra at the prestigious Carnegie Hall, New York.

The selected students will be a part of the New York Pops Orchestra's 40th Birthday Gala, which will honor the Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award-winning icon Barry Manilow, the beloved American singer and songwriter whose career spans seven decades.

The show will feature an all-star cast of Broadway and recording artists. Camp Broadway Indonesia's representatives will perform alongside other youth performers from across the United States as part of the ensemble.

Camp Broadway Indonesia is a series of performing arts educational experiences licensed from New York's Camp BroadwayÂ®. Camp Broadway Indonesia is managed by Asa Pentas Mahakarya Academy, a performing arts academy co-founded by Adit Marciano and Triwatty Marciano.

"My mother and I founded Asa Pentas Mahakarya Academy to create a destination for kids to help develop their creative talents. Featuring Camp BroadwayÂ® at our academy enables us to offer children an authentic musical theatre experience and provide access to the most talented performing arts teachers in the world," said Adit Marciano, Artistic Director and cofounder.

Camp BroadwayÂ® is owned and operated by the Broadway Education Alliance, Inc., a New York based 501c3 organization, dedicated to presenting educational and enrichment programs that develop future audiences and artists.

"Adit had a vision for Camp Broadway in Indonesia since he was a teen. I'm so inspired to see how he has grown into an accomplished artist and an articulate arts leader," remarked Susan Lee, BEA Founder and Camp Broadway's Director of Strategy. "Our partnership with Asa Pentas Mahakarya Academy marks an important milestone for Camp BroadwayÂ® and helps further our mission to bring the best of theatrical enrichment programming to children everywhere."

As there are only limited slots available, interested students should register at the following link.

A registration fee of IDR 500.000 will be collected upon registration. All kids will receive a certificate of audition completion and a professionally edited audition material.