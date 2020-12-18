Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Des Moines!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Brad Dell, Iowa State University 38%

John Graham, Drake University 22%

Kristen Larson, Grand View University 18%



Best Ensemble

ADORE US! LINE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2020 57%

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2018 17%

FUN HOME - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2018 14%



Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Court Avenue Brewing Company 68%

Malo 32%



Costume Design of the Decade

Susanna Douthit - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2019 42%

Emily Ganfield - ROMEO AND JULIET - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2018 22%

Emily Ganfield - MACBETH - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2019 18%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Maxwell Schaeffer - ADORE US! LINE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2020 39%

Katy Merriman - FUN HOME - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2018 26%

Brad Dell - COMPANY - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2020 20%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Jodi Jinks - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2019 45%

Matthew McIver - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDG - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2018 21%

Brad Dell - ROMEO AND JULIET - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2018 17%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Jim Trenberth - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2018 41%

Jay Jagim - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2019 27%

Jim Trenberth - ADORE US! LINE - Iowa Stage Theater Company - 2020 23%



Original Script Of The Decade

Robert John Ford - ADORE US! LINE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2020 79%

Kerry Skram - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Repertory Theatre of Iowa - 2014 21%



Performer Of The Decade

Michael Harris - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2019 38%

Kim Grimaldi - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Stagewest + Repertory Theatre of Iowa - 2017 32%

Shawn Wilson - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2018 18%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

ADORE US! LINE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2020 62%

COMPANY - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2017 28%

FUN HOME - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2018 9%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2019 36%

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Stagewest + Repertory Theater of Iowa - 2017 34%

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2018 21%



Set Design Of The Decade

Casey Gradischnig - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2019 32%

Jay Jagim - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2019 26%

Jay Jagim - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2018 26%



Sound Design of the Decade

Casey Gradischnig and Josh Jepson - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2019 40%

Josh Jepson - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2018 34%

Josh Jepson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Iowa Stage Theatre Company - 2019 18%

