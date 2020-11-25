Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Denver Awards; Boulder Dinner Theatre Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Denver Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Denver:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

LocalWRITES student playwriting program educators 41%

Tim Moore 15%

Whatchamawhozits Children's Theatre Summer Camp/Thingamajig Theatre Co. 14%

Best Ensemble

IN THE TRENCHES: A PARENTING MUSICAL - 19K PRODUCTIONS - 2020 49%

PAPER CUT - Local Theater Company - 2018 17%

NOISES OFF - Conifer StageDoor Theatre - 2019 5%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Sam's No 3 37%

Candlelight Dinner Playhouse 26%

Kip's Grill & Cantina - Pagosa Springs 13%

Best Theatre Staff

Local Theater Company 25%

Boulder Dinner Theatre 24%

Thingamajig Theatre Company 15%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Whatchamawhozits Children's Theatre Summer Camp/Thingamajig Theatre Co. 38%

Littleton Town Hall 21%

Northglenn Youth Theatre 18%

Costume Design of the Decade

Meghan Anderson Doyle - WISDOM FROM EVERYTHING - Local Theater Company - 2019 28%

Nanette Cheffers - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2015 14%

Elly Hunt - MEN ON BOATS - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2019 13%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Robert Michael Sanders - IN THE TRENCHES: A PARENTING MUSCIAL - 19 K Productions - 2019 67%

Jimmy Walker - THE GOSPEL AT COLONUS - Su Teatro/The SOURCE Theatre Company - 2013 6%

Melissa Firlit - JEKYLL & HYDE - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2019 5%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Pesha Rudnick - PAPER CUT - Local Theater Company - 2018 36%

Jay T Louden - NOISES OFF - Conifer StageDoor Theatre - 2019 10%

Tim Moore - GROUNDED - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2016 6%

Favorite Social Media

FACEBOOK.COM/INTHETRENCHESMUSICAL 63%

Local Theater Company 36%

Cherry Creek Theatre 1%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Lari Abraham 57%

Friends of the Thingamajig Theatre 43%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Jen Orf - IN THE TRENCHES: A PARENTING MUSICAL - 19kProductions - 2019 59%

Jacob Welch - PAPER CUT - Local Theater Company - 2018 21%

Laine Wong - JEKYLL & HYDE - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2019 4%

Original Script Of The Decade

Andrew Rosendorf - PAPER CUT - Local Theater Company - 2018 39%

Dennis Elkins - BOX - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2019 18%

Beth Kander - HAZARDOUS MATERIALS - Creede Repertory Theatre 15%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

IN THE TRENCHES:A PARENTING MUSICAL - 19 K Productions - 2019 55%

DISCOUNT GHOST STORIES - Local Theater Company - 2019 15%

HAIRSPRAY - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2017 4%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

PAPER CUT - Local Theater Company - 2018 33%

NOISES OFF - Conifer StageDoor Theatre - 2019 12%

ALL FEMALE MACBETH - Misfits Theater - 2020 7%

Set Design Of The Decade

Susan Crabtree - PAPER CUT - Local Theater Company - 2018 35%

charles packard - JEKYLL & HYDE - Candlelight Dinner Playhouse - 2020 13%

Dean Arniotes - NOISES OFF - Conifer StageDoor Theatre - 2020 10%

Sound Design of the Decade

Curt Behm - IN THE TRENCHES: A PARENTING MUSICAL - 19 K Productions - 2019 59%

Jason Ducat - PAPER CUT - Local Theater Company - 2018 21%

Tim Moore - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Thingamagig Theater Company - 2015 7%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Boulder Dinner Theatre 31%

Local Theater Company 22%

Thingamajig Theatre Company 10%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

SCFD 52%

Littleton Town Hall 15%

Friends of the Thingamajig Theatre 13%

Related Articles