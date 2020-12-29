LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards! Pantochino Productions Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!
Voting ends December 31st, 2020. Winners will be announced in January!
Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Connecticut!
The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.
Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!
Here are the current standings for Connecticut:
Arts Educator Of The Decade
Pantochino Productions Inc. 35%
The Warner Theater 10%
Curtain Call 9%
Best Dance Studio Of The Decade
Starr's Studio of Dance 28%
The Warner Theater 19%
Broadway Method Academy 14%
Best Ensemble
THE GINGERBREADS OF BROADWAY - Pantochino Productions - 2019 20%
HEATHERS - GetUp Stage Company - 2020 17%
ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Ridgefield Theater Barn - 2019 5%
Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)
Colony Grill 24%
Ridgefield Theater Barn 20%
The Warner 9%
Best Theatre Staff
The Warner Theater 27%
Downtown Cabaret Theatre 18%
Theatreworks New Milford 6%
Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade
Pantochino Productions Inc. 39%
Curtain Call 13%
The Warner 13%
Costume Design of the Decade
Jimmy Johansmeyer - THE GINGERBREADS OF BROADWAY - Pantochino Productions - 2019 34%
Lizzie Varda, Vermilion Novak, & Craig Rosen - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Brookfield Theater For The Arts - 2018 9%
Renee Purdy - BRIGADOON - Musicals at Richter - 2012 7%
Dancer Of The Decade
Cassie Carroll - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Downtown Cabaret Theatre - 2020 18%
Emily Frangipane - CHORUS LINE - Downtown Cabaret Theatre - 2016 12%
Trisha McCoy - SWEET CHARITY - Curtain Call - 2017 8%
Director of a Musical of the Decade
Bert Bernardi - GINGERBREADS OF BROADWAY - Pantochino - 2019 35%
Craig David Rosen - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Brookfield Theater For The Arts - 2018 9%
Katherine Ray - ASSASSINS - Warner Theater - 2015 6%
Director of a Play of the Decade
Katherine Ray - 1984 - Downtown Cabaret Theatre - 2019 53%
TANYA FEDUIK-SMITH - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - THE BIJOU THEATRE - 2016 7%
John Atkin - BEYOND THERAPY - Curtain Call - 2020 6%
Favorite Social Media
Pantochino Productions Inc. 33%
Downtown Cabaret Theatre @dtcabaret 16%
Brookfield Theater For The Arts 9%
Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade
Stephen Schwartz 21%
Harvey Fierstein 19%
Ridgefield Theater Barn 17%
Lighting Design of the Decade
Jeff Carr - THE GINGERBREADS OF BROADWAY - Pantochino Productions - 2019 34%
Stephen Cihanek - AMERICAN IDIOT - Brookfield Theatre - 2019 15%
Mark Hankla - URINETOWN - Ridgefield Theater Barn - 2018 8%
Original Script Of The Decade
Bert Bernardi - THE GINGERBREADS OF BROADWAY - Pantochino Productions - 2019 33%
Brad Blake - WRECK THE HALLS - Theatreworks New Milford - 2019 10%
Craig David Rosen - STRAIGHT MEN CAN'T DANCE - Brookfield Theatre - 2020 9%
Performer Of The Decade
Jimmy Johansmeyer - THE GINGERBREADS OF BROADWAY - Pantochino Productions - 2019 19%
Robert Peterpaul - JOSEPH AND AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Downtown Cabaret Theatre - 2020 6%
Tori Vacca - INTO THE WOODS - Musicals at Richter - 2017 4%
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade
THE GINGERBREADS OF BROADWAY - Pantochino Productions - 2019 29%
SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Brookfield Theater For The Arts - 2018 7%
ASSASSINS - Warner Theater - 2015 6%
Production Of A Play Of The Decade
ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Ridgefield Theater Barn - 2019 13%
DECADES IN MUSIC - DCT - 2020 11%
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Warner Theater - 2017 8%
Set Design Of The Decade
Von Del Mar - THE GINGERBREADS OF BROADWAY - Pantochino Productions - 2019 27%
Bob Lane & Craig David Rosen - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Brookfield Theater For The Arts - 2018 8%
Jake McGuire - SEUSSICAL - Musicals at Richter - 2017 5%
Sound Design of the Decade
Sara Brown - THE GINGERBREADS OF BROADWAY - Pantochino Productions - 2019 48%
Lou Okell - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Brookfield Theater For The Arts - 2018 8%
Lou Okell - AMERICAN IDIOT - Brookfield Theater For The Arts - 2019 5%
Theatre Company Of The Decade
Pantochino Productions Inc. 18%
Downtown Cabaret Theatre 16%
Brookfield Theater For The Arts 10%
Top Arts Supporting Organization
The Warner Theater 45%
FAIRFIELD COUNTY COMMUNITY FOUNDATION 28%
Savings Bank of Danbury 15%
Vocalist Of The Decade
Luke Garrison - SOME ENCHANTED EVENING - Musicals at Richter - 2013 34%
Zully Ramos - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Curtain Call - 2017 11%
Anya Caravella - THE WILD PARTY - Brookfield Theater For The Arts - 2018 5%
Volunteer Of The Decade
Suzi Pettibone 23%
Downtown Cabaret Theatre 20%
Andrew Okell, Brookfield Theatre 14%
