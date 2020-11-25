Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards; Goodman Theatre Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Chicago:

Best Ensemble

HAMILTON - CIBC theatre - 2020 18%

MAMMA MIA - Golden Ticket - 2019 16%

JUST LIKE US - Vision Latino Theatre Company - 2017 11%

Costume Design of the Decade

John Gion & Theresa Kerrigan - AS YOU LIKE IT - CenterStage in Lake Forest - 2019 0

John Gion & Theresa Kerrigan - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - CenterStage in Lake Forest - 2019 0

Lori gelinas - MARY POPPINS - Overshadowed - 2017 0

Dancer Of The Decade

Maria Blanco - IN THE HEIGHTS - Vision Latino Theatre Company - 2020 43%

Erin Fleming - MAMMA MIA - Golden Ticket Productions - 2019 20%

Este'Fan Kizer - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Chicago Shakespeare Theater - 2015 12%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Corbin Eaton - HEAT - Columbia College Chicago - 2020 34%

Joe Pope - MAMMA MIA - Golden Ticket Productions - 2019 11%

Martin Brablec - HEAT - Columbia College Chicago - 2019 9%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Barbara J. Anderson - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - CenterStage in Lake Forest - 2016 16%

Tony Lawry - ADAPTATION - Theatre Above the Law - 2020 16%

Julie Price - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - Palatine Park District - 2015 15%

Favorite Social Media

Drury Lane 38%

The Story Theatre 21%

Riverfront Playhouse 15%

Lighting Design Of The Decade

Corey Castillo - HEAT - Columbia College Chicago - 2019 51%

Alex Kinaokowski - SHREK - St James theatre - 2019 14%

Liz Cooper - PROOF - Three Brothers Theatre - 2019 13%

Original Script Of The Decade

Nelson Diaz-Marcano - REVOLT - Vision Latino Theatre Company - 2019 31%

Terry Guest - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - The Story Theatre - 2019 21%

Ross Compton - AMICABLE - Theatre Above the Law - 2019 10%

Performer Of The Decade

Robert Morvay - HEAT - Columbia College Chicago - 2019 27%

Yolanda Treece - IN THE HEIGHTS - VISION LATINO THEATRE COMPANY - 2019 10%

Arik Vega - IN THE HEIGHTS - VISION LATINO THEATRE COMPANY - 2019 8%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

IN THE HEIGHTS - VISION LATINO THEATRE COMPANY - 2019 28%

HAMILTON - CIBC Theater - 2020 18%

MAMMA MIA - Golden ticket - 2019 13%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

HAMILTON - CIBC Theater - 2020 27%

REVOLT - VISION LATINO THEATRE COMPANY - 2018 18%

JUST LIKE US - VISION LATINO THEATRE COMPANY - 2017 10%

Set Design Of The Decade

Nicholas Schwartz - REVOLT - VISION LATINO THEATRE COMPANY - 2019 24%

Brian Sidney Bembridge - THE NORMAL HEART - Timeline - 2013 14%

David Geinosky - SHREK - St james theater - 2019 14%

Sound Design of the Decade

Mike Patrick - LITTEL MERMAID - Big Deal Productions - 2018 31%

Paul Edwards - HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - City Lit - 2013 27%

Ross Compton - POE - Theatre Above the Law - 2018 22%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Goodman Theatre 20%

Chicago Shakespeare Theatre 15%

Golden ticket 10%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Jacob Laporte - HEAT - Columbia College Chicago - 2019 22%

Yajaira Custodio - IN THE HEIGHTS - VISION LATINO THEATRE COMPANY - 2019 14%

Jocleyn Sanchez - IN THE HEIGHTS - VISION LATINO THEATRE COMPANY - 2019 13%

