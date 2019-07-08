VIDEO: Disney Releases New Trailer for MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL

Disneey has released the new trailer for "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil". A follow-up to the 2014 global box-office hit with Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning reprising their roles as the dark fairy Maleficent and Princess Aurora, the film also stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sam Riley, Harris Dickinson, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple and Lesley Manville.

Watch the trailer below!

In Disney's "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil," a sequel to the 2014 global box office hit, Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family TIES THAT BIND them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and dark new forces at play.

The years have been kind to Maleficent and Aurora. Their relationship, born of heartbreak, revenge and ultimately love, has flourished. Yet the hatred between man and the fairies still exists. Aurora's impending marriage to Prince Phillip is cause for celebration in the kingdom of Ulstead and the neighboring Moors, as the wedding serves to unite the two worlds. When an unexpected encounter introduces a powerful new alliance, Maleficent and Aurora are pulled apart to opposing sides in a Great War, testing their loyalties and causing them to question whether they can truly be family.

"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" hits theaters nationwide October 18, 2019, just in time for Halloween!





