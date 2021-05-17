Reach Records Executive Produces BLUE MAGIC Netflix Film Soundtrack

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

May. 17, 2021  
Reach Records has signed on to executive produce the soundtrack for the new Netflix film, Blue Miracle, set to debut globally on the streaming platform starting May 27, 2021. The soundtrack features original music from Reach Records artists including LECRAE, GAWVI, WHATUPRG, and more and will release across DSPs the same day as the film.

Directed by Julio Quintana, written by Quintana and Chris Dowling and produced by Javier Chapa, Darren Moorman, Chris George, Ben Howard, Trey Reynolds Blue Miracle tells the incredible true story of Casa Hogar, the Mexican boys home that entered the world's biggest fishing tournament to save their orphanage. The feature film stars Dennis Quaid, Jimmy Gonzales, Anthony Gonzalez, Raymond Cruz, Nathan Arenas, Miguel Angel Garcia, Isaac Arellanes, Steve Gutierrez, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson, Fernanda Urrejola, Silverio Palacios with Bruce McGill.

Check out the official trailer for Blue Miracle below and the global release of the film on Netflix on May 27, 2021. Watch Blue Miracle, only on Netflix on May 27, 2021 https://www.netflix.com/BlueMiracle.

For more information on Reach Records, please visit www.reachrecords.com and on social media @ReachRecords. Follow Lecrae at www.lecrae.com @Lecrae.


