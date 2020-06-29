Christon Gray Drops Cover Of 1979 Hit “Baby”

R&B and Hip-hop musician Christon Gray has released his cover of Donnie & Joe Emerson's 1979 hit "Baby", featuring his wife Shana Gray alongside him on the vocals. This standalone single is building towards the release of Christon's next album, School of Roses 2, coming later this year.

"During Shana and I's courtship, Baby served as the soundtrack. This song is so beautiful and full of emotion, it led us down the path to love. That's why I had to have my wife come on here with me, it's so important to our story. And the perfect way to set up my fans for School of Roses 2" - Christon Gray

Following his last single "Beautiful Dreamer", Christon Gray and his wife Shana have turned the lights way down to cover the Donnie & Joe Emerson romantic classic, "Baby." Christon and Shana Gray's smooth vocals capture the heart of the original and transform it into something truly tender and loving. The track also features a surprise recording of their baby daughter, sharing a special piece of their family bond with the world. Fans can also expect a music video to follow, which was shot completely on film a week after Gray's daughter was born by director, Christian Padron (Alicia Keys). Christon wanted his fans to hear this song before he re-emerges later this year with his fifth full-length album, School of Roses 2.

A native of Columbus, Ohio, Christon Gray has become one of hip-hop's pre-eminent artists. His two releases-School of Roses (2014) and The Glory Album (2016)-both were on the Top 5 Billboard R&B Albums Chart and Top 15 of the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart. "'Stop Me", a single off of The Glory Album, was a crossover hit and was used as a trailer theme song for Dwayne Johnson's blockbuster Rampage, the theme song for Madden '19, featured on HBO's Ballers, ABC's For Life, and FOX's Lethal Weapon. In addition, the track was used for campaigns for Honda, ESPN, and The ESPY Awards. His music has received acclaim from Billboard, Relevant, Jet, Essence, iHeartRadio, and more. He has performed on grand stages such as BET's Music Matters and Alive Festival. Previously signed to RCA Records, Christon decided to part ways in 2018 an start his own vision under his own imprint, All Amour. His first single release since leaving RCA, "See You Soon" immediately hit Christian CHR and Rhythmic Radio dominating airwaves across the world all Spring 2020. With now, over 100,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and over 2.9 million views combined on YouTube, Christon Gray is creating his own path through music.

