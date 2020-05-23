Marcoot Jersey Creamery to Host Drive-Thru Cheesefest Event

Marcoot Jersey Creamery is announcing plans to host their annual Cheesefest as a drive-thru event on June 6, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Marcoot Jersey Creamery. This free event will be a celebration of the creamery's 10th anniversary and kick off June as National Dairy Month.

"We're beyond excited that our community can still enjoy Cheesefest this year with our drive-thru adjustments," says President Amy Marcoot. "This event means a lot to our family, especially with it being the anniversary of the creamery's opening in 2010. It also shines a much-needed spotlight on National Dairy Month."

Guests must stay in their vehicles while on the grounds, but they can tune in to their car radios for a virtual tour of the creamery and other scenic farm views with guided commentary. Available animal stations will include piglets, goats, cows, sheep, and horses. Activity sheets will be provided for children upon arrival and there will also be a photo booth opportunity for all.

While Cheesefest is free to those in attendance, donations are accepted. Boxed lunches, bundles of cheese, meat, and other produce are available for no-contact purchase.

For more information on Cheesefest 2020, please visit https://marcootjerseycreamery.com/cheesefest

For more information on National Dairy Month, please visit https://nationaltoday.com/national-dairy-month/.

About Marcoot Jersey Creamery

Marcoot is a seventh-generation family-owned Jersey dairy farm in Greenville, Illinois. The family is passionate about the quality of their farm, milk, and products, and they are pleased to share that passion with you and your family. Marcoot Jersey Creamery handcrafts only the highest-quality artisan and farmstead cheeses and many other products including fruit and whey ices, primarily grass-fed beef, Clover Honey , and more.

For more information, visit https://marcootjerseycreamery.com/.

