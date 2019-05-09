The Jewish Museum's Leonard Cohen-Inspired Programs Feature Meredith Monk, Choir! Choir! Choir! and More

In conjunction with the exhibition Leonard Cohen: A Crack in Everything, the Jewish Museum will present a series of public programs including an authors roundtable; a participatory performance with Choir! Choir! Choir!; cantors performing covers of Cohen songs; performances by Meredith Monk and The Young People's Chorus of New York City, both presented by Bang on a Can; and adult studio workshops.



Leonard Cohen; A Crack in Everything is a contemporary art exhibition devoted to the imagination and legacy of the influential singer/songwriter, man of letters, and global icon. Organized by the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC), the exhibition is curated by John Zeppetelli, Director and Chief Curator at the MAC, and Victor Shiffman, Co-Curator.



Further program and ticket information is available by calling 212.423.3337 or online at TheJewishMuseum.org/calendar. Programs are at the Jewish Museum, Fifth Avenue and 92nd Street, Manhattan.



Located on New York City's famed Museum Mile, the Jewish Museum is a distinctive hub for art and Jewish culture for people of all backgrounds. Founded in 1904, the Museum was the first institution of its kind in the United States and is one of the oldest Jewish museums in the world. The Museum is devoted to exploring art and Jewish culture from ancient to contemporary, and offers diverse exhibitions and programs, and a unique collection of nearly 30,000 works of art, ceremonial objects, and media reflecting the global Jewish experience over more than 4,000 years.



During the run of the Leonard Cohen exhibition, Jewish Museum hours will be: Saturday and Sunday, 10 am to 5:45 pm; Monday and Tuesday, 11 am to 5:45 pm; Thursday, 11 am to 8 pm; Friday, 11 am to 4 pm.



$18.00 for adults, $12.00 for senior citizens, $8.00 for students, free for visitors 18 and under and Jewish Museum members. Free on Saturdays and select Jewish holidays.



For more information, the public may call 212.423.3200 or visit TheJewishMuseum.org



The Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal makes today's art a vital part of Montréal and Québec life. For more than fifty years, this vibrant museum has brought together local and international artists, their works and an ever-growing public. It is a place of discovery, offering visitors experiences that are continually changing and new, and often unexpected and stirring. The Musée presents temporary exhibitions devoted to outstanding and relevant current artists who provide their own, particular insight into our society, as well as exhibitions of works drawn from the museum's extensive collection. Every form of expression may be featured: digital and sound works, installations, paintings, sculptures, ephemeral pieces, and more. In addition to its wide range of educational activities familiarizing the general public with contemporary art, the Musée also organizes unique artistic performances and festive events. It is a window onto a myriad of avant-garde expressions that increase the exposure and awareness of art throughout the city and beyond. macm.org/en/





