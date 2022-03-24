New Ohio Theatre and IRT's Archive Residency Will Present the Premiere Of INEGRO, A RHAPSODY

New Ohio Theatre and IRT Theater proudly present the Archive Residency world premiere of iNegro, a rhapsody, written and performed by Kareem M. Lucas, and production concept by Stevie Walker-Webb, and a work-in-progress presentation of A Burning Church, with a book and direction by Alex Hare and Zhailon Levingston, music by Nehemiah Luckett and lyrics by Zhailon Levingston, at New Ohio Theatre (154 Christopher Street) in New York City.

Born of disillusionment and a fierce self-excavation, Kareem M. Lucas's Afro-surrealist solo show, iNegro, a rhapsody, takes the audience on a hilarious and harrowing ride through a young Black man's consciousness as he carves out the space to wrestle with his community, his faith, his culture and himself. Production Concept by Stevie Walker-Webb and featuring an original jazz score by Mauricio Escamilla, iNegro is a thrilling verbal dance and a poetic, vulgar subversion of the sacred culminating in a wondrous act of surrender and salvation. It reminds us that we can save ourselves. Inspiring, intricate, intense, intoxicating, inciting, iNegro.



iNegro, a rhapsody, is a part of a trilogy of solo shows written and performed by Kareem M. Lucas. The name of the trilogy is "3 Ages of a Negro." Other parts of the trilogy have been workshopped at the Cherry Lane Theatre as part of its 2019 Mentor Project, Next Door at New York Theatre Workshop, the Under The Radar Festival at The Public Theater, among others. This production is dedicated to the memory of the late Craig muMs Grant, his mentorship was instrumental to the development of the trilogy. We love you, muMs.



The iNegro production team includes Mauricio Escamilla (Composer & Sound Design), David Goldstein (Scenic Design) and Tyler Arnold (Costume Design).



iNegro, a rhapsody, runs from April 28 - May 14, 2022. Previews begin April 28 for a May 1 opening. Performances are Wednesdays - Saturdays at 7:30pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 4pm. Tickets are $26 and $19 (students and seniors). Running time is approximately 60 minutes. Purchase at https://newohiotheatre.org.