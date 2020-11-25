Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Boston Awards; Cape Cod Theatre Company/HJT Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Boston Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Boston:

Best Ensemble (Non-Equity)

SALTONSTALL'S TRIAL - Punctuate4Productions/Larcom Theatre - 2019 49%

CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble - 2019 15%

RADIO RIDICULOUS - Eventide Theatre Company - 2019 5%

Best Ensemble of the Decade (Equity)

IN THE HEIGHTS - Wheelock Family Theatre - 2017 25%

CABARET - Moonbox Productions - 2018 16%

GLORIA: A LIFE - American Repertory Theater - 2020 16%

Best Theatre Staff

North Shore Music Theatre 27%

Lyric Stage Company of Boston 23%

Cotuit Center for the Arts 11%

Community Theatre Of The Decade

Cape Rep Theatre 40%

Eventide Theatre Company 29%

Academy Playhouse 19%

Costume Design of the Decade (Equity)

Seth Bodie - CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble - 2019 42%

Marian Bertone - CABARET - Moonbox Productions - 2018 34%

Marian Bertone - IN THE HEIGHTS - Wheelock Family Theatre - 2017 13%

Director of a Musical of the Decade (Equity)

Rachel Bertone - IN THE HEIGHTS - Wheelock Family Theatre - 2017 32%

Rachel Bertone - GYPSY - Lyric Stage Company of Boston - 2017 30%

Rachel Bertone - CABARET - Moonbox Productions - 2018 28%

Director of a Play of the Decade (non-Equity)

Myriam Cyr - SALTONSTALL'S TRIAL - Punctuate4 Productions - 2019 82%

Paul Gymziak - NOISES OFF - Dramatically Incorrect - 2020 12%

Paul Gymziak - CLUE: ON Stage - Dramatically Incorrect - 2020 7%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

Punctuate4 Productions 39%

North Shore Music Theatre 13%

Lyric Stage Company of Boston 11%

Most Improved Theatre Company (Non-Equity)

Cotuit Center for the Arts 35%

Arlington Friends of the Drama 27%

Academy Playhouse 20%

Performer of the Decade (Equity)

James Earl Jones - THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA - American Repertory Theater - 2017 69%

Mark Rylance - NICE FISH - American Repertory Theater - 2016 29%

Zachary Eisenstat & Manelich Minniefee - THE TEMPEST - American Repertory Theater - 2014 3%

Performer Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Carol Goans - SALTONSTALL'S TRIAL - Punctuate4 Productions/Larcom Theatre - 2019 49%

Sarah Thorn - CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble - 2019 17%

Janet Moore - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Cotuit Center for the Arts - 2020 10%

Production of a Musical of the Decade (Equity)

IN THE HEIGHTS - Wheelock Family Theatre - 2017 39%

GYPSY - Lyric Stage Company of Boston - 2017 33%

CABARET - Moonbox Productions - 2018 17%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble - 2019 32%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Boston Conservatory Theater - 2019 20%

COMPANY - Cotuit Center for the Arts - 2013 13%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

SALTONSTALL'S TRIAL - Punctuate4Productions/Larcom Theatre - 2019 66%

FIVE LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Cotuit Center for the Arts - 2014 12%

SOUVENIR - Cotuit Center for the Arts - 2016 8%

Theatre Company Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Cape Cod Theatre Company/HJT 40%

Cotuit Center for The Arts 32%

Academy Playhouse 23%

Related Articles