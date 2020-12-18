Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Boston!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Best Ensemble (Non-Equity)

SALTONSTALL'S TRIAL - Punctuate4Productions/Larcom Theatre - 2019 40%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Boston Conservatory Theater - 2019 18%

CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble - 2019 15%



Best Ensemble of the Decade (Equity)

IN THE HEIGHTS - Wheelock Family Theatre - 2017 32%

CABARET - Moonbox Productions - 2018 24%

THE TEMPEST - American Repertory Theater - 2014 12%



Best Theatre Staff

SpeakEasy Stage Company 25%

North Shore Music Theatre 18%

Lyric Stage Company of Boston 17%



Community Theatre Of The Decade

Cape Rep Theatre 50%

Academy Playhouse 20%

Eventide Theatre Company 19%



Costume Design of the Decade (Equity)

Marian Bertone - CABARET - Moonbox Productions - 2018 37%

Seth Bodie - CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble - 2019 36%

Marian Bertone - IN THE HEIGHTS - Wheelock Family Theatre - 2017 16%



Director of a Musical of the Decade (Equity)

Rachel Bertone - CABARET - Moonbox Productions - 2018 38%

Rachel Bertone - IN THE HEIGHTS - Wheelock Family Theatre - 2017 35%

Rachel Bertone - GYPSY - Lyric Stage Company of Boston - 2017 18%



Director of a Play of the Decade (non-Equity)

Myriam Cyr - SALTONSTALL'S TRIAL - Punctuate4 Productions - 2019 79%

Paul Gymziak - NOISES OFF - Dramatically Incorrect - 2020 13%

Paul Gymziak - CLUE: ON Stage - Dramatically Incorrect - 2020 8%



First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

Punctuate4 Productions 30%

Speakeasy Stage Company 19%

Lyric Stage Company of Boston 11%



Most Improved Theatre Company (Non-Equity)

Arlington Friends of the Drama 44%

Cotuit Center for the Arts 28%

Academy Playhouse 13%



Performer of the Decade (Equity)

James Earl Jones - THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA - American Repertory Theater - 2017 64%

Mark Rylance - NICE FISH - American Repertory Theater - 2016 29%

Zachary Eisenstat & Manelich Minniefee - THE TEMPEST - American Repertory Theater - 2014 7%



Performer Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Carol Goans - SALTONSTALL'S TRIAL - Punctuate4 Productions/Larcom Theatre - 2019 42%

Sarah Thorn - CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble - 2019 17%

Maurice Emmanuel Parent - EDWARD II - Actor's Shakespeare Project - 2017 12%



Production of a Musical of the Decade (Equity)

IN THE HEIGHTS - Wheelock Family Theatre - 2017 40%

CABARET - Moonbox Productions - 2018 28%

GYPSY - Lyric Stage Company of Boston - 2017 22%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Boston Conservatory Theater - 2019 42%

CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble - 2019 29%

COMPANY - Cotuit Center for the Arts - 2013 7%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

SALTONSTALL'S TRIAL - Punctuate4Productions/Larcom Theatre - 2019 56%

STUPID F--KING BIRD - Earthstone Theatre Company - 2019 14%

FIVE LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Cotuit Center for the Arts - 2014 12%

