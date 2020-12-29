LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards! Barrington Stage Company Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Berkshires!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020. Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Here are the current standings for Berkshires:

Best Ensemble

GODSPELL - Berkshire Theatre Group - 2020 28%

WEST SIDE STORY - Barrington Stage Company - 2018 23%

COMPANY - Barrington Stage, Pittsfield, MA - 2020 12%

Best Theatre Staff

Barrington Stage Company 55%

Berkshire Theatre Group 33%

Capital Repertory Theatre 12%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Barrington Stage Company - Playwright Mentoring Project 32%

Barrington Stage Company - KidsAct! & TeensAct! 26%

PLAYWRIGHT MENTORING PROJECT - BARRINGTON STAGE COMPANY 17%

Costume Design of the Decade

Jennifer Caprio - ON THE TOWN - Barrington Stage Company - 2013 20%

Sara Jean Tosetti - WEST SIDE STORY - Barrington Stage Company - 2018 18%

Hunter Kaczorowski - GODSPELL - Berkshire Theatre Group - 2020 16%

Dancer Of The Decade

Skyler Volpe - WEST SIDE STORY - Barrington Stage Company - 2020 40%

Tony Yazbeck - ON THE TOWN - Barrington Stage Company - 2013 27%

Mara Davi - KISS ME, KATE - Barrington Stage Company - 2014 17%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Alan Filderman - GODSPELL - Berkshire Theatre Group - 2020 22%

Julianne Boyd - WEST SIDE STORY - Barrington Stage Company - 2018 18%

Joe Calarco - RAGTIME - Barrington Stage Company - 2017 13%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Joe Calarco - BREAKING THE CODE - Barrington Stage Company - 2014 26%

Julianne Boyd - AMERICAN SON - Barrington Stage Company - 2016 18%

Eric Hill - THE GOAT OR, WHO IS SYLVIA - Berkshire Theatre Group - 2019 8%

Favorite Social Media

Barrington Stage, Pittsfield, MA 51%

Berkshire Theatre Group 35%

Troy Foundry Theatre 14%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Matthew E. Adelson - GODSPELL - Berkshire Theatre Group - 2020 21%

Chris Lee - BREAKING THE CODE - Barrington Stage Company - 2014 19%

David Lander - WEST SIDE STORY - Barrington Stage, Pittsfield, MA - 2020 13%

Original Script Of The Decade

Greg Keller - DUTCH MASTERS - Berkshire Theatre Group - 2011 19%

Christopher Demos-Brown - AMERICAN SON - Barrington Stage Company - 2016 17%

David Bunce - RED MAPLE - Capital Repertory Theatre, Albany, NY - 2020 12%

Performer Of The Decade

Mark H. Dold - BREAKING THE CODE - Barrington Stage Company - 2014 39%

Aaron Tveit - COMPANY - Barrington Stage Company - 2017 16%

Amari Cheatom - DUTCH MASTERS - Berkshire Theatre Group - 2011 8%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

GODSPELL - Berkshire Theatre Group - 2020 27%

WEST SIDE STORY - Barrington Stage Company - 2018 23%

ON THE TOWN - Barrington Stage Company - 2013 11%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

BREAKING THE CODE - Barrington Stage Company - 2014 26%

AMERICAN SON - Barrington Stage Company - 2016 11%

DUTCH MASTERS - Berkshire Theatre Group - 2011 10%

Set Design Of The Decade

Randall Parsons - GODSPELL - Berkshire Theatre Group - 2020 20%

Beowulf Boritt - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Barrington Stage Company - 2016 16%

Kristen Robinson - COMPANY - Barrington Stage Company - 2017 13%

Sound Design of the Decade

Nathan Leigh - GODSPELL - Berkshire Theatre Group - 2020 32%

Lindsay Jones/Jenny Giering - GERTRUDE AND CLAUDIUS - Barrington Stage, Pittsfield, MA - 2020 14%

Ed Chapman - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Barrington Stage, Pittsfield, MA - 2020 11%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Barrington Stage Company 53%

Berkshire Theatre Group 33%

Capital Repertory Theatre, Albany, NY 8%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Mass Cultural Council 26%

The Shubert Foundation 26%

Proctors, Schenectady, NY 17%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Aaron Tveit - COMPANY - Barrington Stage Company - 2017 25%

Alysha Umphress - ON THE TOWN - Barrington Stage Company - 2013 19%

Elizabeth Stanley - RAGTIME - Barrington Stage Company - 2017 17%