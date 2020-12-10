Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Birmingham!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Here are the current standings for Birmingham:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Laura Byland 13%

Keith Cromwell - Red Mountain Theatre Company 12%

Katie Holmes - Red Mountain Theatre Company 11%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

The Dance Foundation 63%

Corky Bell 13%

Steeple Arts Academy 13%

Best Ensemble

THE GULF (SETC REGIONAL WINNER) - South City Theatre - 2019 11%

1776 - Samford University - 2020 10%

MATILDA - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2019 8%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Bottega 43%

Paramount 41%

Bistro 280 16%

Best Theatre Staff

Birmingham Children's Theatre 22%

Terrific New Theatre 15%

The Actors Charitable Theatre 15%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Red Mountain Theatre Company - Conservatory 36%

Virginia Samford Theatre 27%

Tuscaloosa Children's Theatre/Theatre Tuscaloosa - Summer Camp 20%

Costume Design of the Decade

Heather Hood - PORGY & BESS - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2020 23%

James Lebo - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Virginia Samford Theater - 2020 21%

Amy Rankin - MEMPHIS - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2019 13%

Dancer Of The Decade

Bria Tyner - MEMPHIS - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2019 35%

Carl Dean - ROCK OF AGES - Virginia Samford Theatre - 2016 29%

Emily Hoppe - HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Tuscaloosa - 2014 13%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Chelsea Reynolds - 1776 - Samford University - 2019 18%

Keith Cromwell - MEMPHIS - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2019 12%

Carl Dean - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - VST - 2014 11%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Carlton Bell - CHOIR BOY - BBRTC - 2020 28%

Benji Stockton - OF MICE AND MEN - The Actors Charitable Theatre - 2019 10%

JJ Marrs - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - South City Theatre - 2020 9%

Favorite Social Media

Red Mountain Theatre Company 37%

Theatre Tuscaloosa 15%

Virginia Samford Theatre 14%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Red Mountain Theatre Company 39%

Kathryn and Raymond Harbert 29%

The Harrison Family (Tuscaloosa) 17%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Christian Specht - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Samford University - 2017 17%

Brad Cozby - MEMPHIS - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2019 14%

Brad Cozby - NEWSIES - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2017 9%

Original Script Of The Decade

Anna Johnson - LOVE ISNT REAL - Samford Underground Theatre - 2020 25%

Ken Jones - ALABAMA STORY - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2018 22%

Michael Walker - BUBBA - Theatre Tuscaloosa - 2013 17%

Performer Of The Decade

Cecil Washington Jr. - THE COLOR PURPLE - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2018 24%

Caleb Clark - MATILDA - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2019 13%

Emily Hoppe - HAIRSPRAY - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2011 8%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

13! THE MUSICAL - Tuscaloosa Theatre Troupe - 2019 12%

1776 - Samford University - 2019 10%

PORGY & BESS - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2020 8%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

CHOIR BOY - BBRTC - 2020 25%

THE DIVINERS - Birmingham Festival Theatre - 2018 17%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Birmingham Children's Theatre - 2019 10%

Set Design Of The Decade

Ben Boyer - CABARET - Virginia Samford Theater - 2020 16%

Cliff Simon - PORGY & BESS - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2020 12%

Ashley Woods - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Birmingham Children‚Äòa Theatre - 2019 10%

Sound Design of the Decade

Theo Metz - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Samford University - 2017 22%

Patrick MacDonald - MATILDA - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2019 16%

Wheeler Kincaid - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Theatre Tuscaloosa - 2015 9%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Virginia Samford Theatre 23%

BBRTC 15%

The Actors Charitable Theatre 13%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Virginia Samford Theater Stars Program 22%

Birmingham AIDS Outreach 20%

Shelton State Community College 18%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Cecil Washington Jr. - PORGY & BESS - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2020 24%

Eli Sims - 13! THE MUSICAL - Tuscaloosa Theatre Troupe - 2019 14%

Amy Johnson - SPAMALOT - Virginia Samford Theatre - 2016 9%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Judy Smith Central Alabama Theater 31%

Hiroko Smith 21%

Sontonia Stevens 17%