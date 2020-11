Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards; ArtsCentric Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Baltimore:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

ArtsCentric 37%

Children's Playhouse of Maryland 18%

Laura Woods 11%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Dance with Me School of Dance 36%

Authentic Community Theatre 19%

Dancin Time 18%

Best Ensemble

THE WIZ - ArtsCentric - 2020 16%

FIGHTASIA III - Maryland Renaissance Festival - 2019 7%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - September Song Musical Theatre - 2019 7%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Maryland Renaissance Festival 46%

Motor House Baltimore (Joe Squared) 17%

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 16%

Best Theatre Staff

Street Lamp Productions 17%

Authentic community theatre 17%

September Song Musical Theatre 12%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

ArtsCentric Summer Institute 24%

Authentic community theatre 14%

Street Lamp Productions 13%

Costume Design of the Decade

Cindy Andersen - ALL STREET CHARACTERS - Maryland Renaissance Festival - 2018 20%

Barbara Szaro - THE LITTLE MERMAID - September Song Musical Theatre - 2019 13%

Tracy Bird - HAIRSPRAY - Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre - 2011 10%

Dancer Of The Decade

Aja Starkey - THE WIZ - ArtsCentric - 2019 29%

Gary Deiter - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cockpit In Court - 2020 20%

Tyrell Stanley - THE WIZ - ArtsCentric - 2019 19%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Kevin McAllister - THE WIZ - ArtsCentric - 2020 20%

Kelly Moreland - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Authentic Community Theatre - 2019 14%

Jennifer Gusso - Thirteen - Act With Me at Dance With Me School of Dance - 2020 6%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Jennifer Gusso - LITTLE WOMEN - Street Lamp Productions - 2020 25%

Thomas Plott - LA DAMA BOBA - Maryland Renaissance Festival - 2018 22%

Shirley Basfield Dunlap - THE PIANO LESSON - Morgan State University Theatre Morgan - 2020 11%

Favorite Social Media

ArtsCentric 37%

Street Lamp Productions 20%

September Song Musical Theatre 11%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Everyman Theatre 42%

Laura Malkus 27%

Meredith Garner 20%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Tyrell Stanley - NEWSIES - Children's Playhouse of Maryland - 2020 32%

Corey Brown - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - ArtsCentric - 2019 23%

Tyrell Stanley - BEEHIVE - Spotlighters Theatre - 2019 13%

Original Script Of The Decade

Jennifer Ismenger - UNDERHAVEN - Authentic community theatre - 2020 21%

Thomas Plott - FIGHTASIA 3 - Maryland Renaissance Festival - 2019 21%

Keenan Scott II - THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN - Baltimore Center Stage - 2019 12%

Performer Of The Decade

Bryan Jeffery Daniels - THE WIZ - ArtsCentric - 2019 14%

Mo Tacka - LITTLE WOMEN - Street Lamp Productions - 2020 11%

Lilian Stoneberger - THE LITTLE MERMAID - September Song Musical Theatre - 2019 10%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

THE WIZ - ArtsCentric - 2019 24%

HEATHERS - Street Lamp Productions - 2020 8%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Septemer Song Musical Theatre - 2019 7%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

LITTLE WOMEN - Street Lamp Productions - 2020 25%

ROMEO & JULIET - Maryland Renaissance Festival - 2019 18%

THE PIANO LESSON - Morgan State University Theater Morgan - 2020 11%

Set Design Of The Decade

Jim Stoneberger - THE LITTLE MERMAID - September Song Musical Theatre - 2019 22%

Sammy Jungwirth - ALADDIN JR - Cockpit In Court - 2019 14%

Tim Jones - THE PIANO LESSON - Morgan State University Theatre Morgan - 2020 12%

Sound Design of the Decade

Corey Brown - THE LITTLE MERMAID - September Song Musical Theatre - 2019 55%

Max Garner - SPHERE: THE THELONIOUS MONK STORY - Arena Players - 2012 10%

Shanika Freeman - VARIATIONS ON MYTH - Rapid Lemon Productions - 2019 9%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

ArtsCentric 22%

Street Lamp Productions 12%

Maryland Renaissance Festival 11%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Maryland State Arts Council 33%

Everyman Theatre 14%

Motor House Baltimore 12%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Anitra McKinney - THE WIZ - ArtsCentric - 2019 16%

Lilian Stoneberger - THE LITTLE MERMAID - September Song Musical Theatre - 2019 14%

Lawren Palmer - WEST SIDE STORY - Authentic community theatre - 2020 13%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Max Garner 23%

Laura Malkus 20%

Aladrian C. Wetzel 13%

