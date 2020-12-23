Final Week Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards!

These are the final weeks to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Baltimore! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix. Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! Here are the current standings for Baltimore: Arts Educator Of The Decade

ArtsCentric 32%



17%

8%

Children's Playhouse of MarylandLaura Woods

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Dance with Me School of Dance 30%

Authentic Community Theatre 24%

Movement Lab 18%



Best Ensemble

THE WIZ - ArtsCentric - 2020 13%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Authentic community theatre - 2019 6%

FIGHTASIA III - Maryland Renaissance Festival - 2019 6%



Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Maryland Renaissance Festival 41%

Motor House Baltimore (Joe Squared) 17%

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 14%



Best Theatre Staff

Authentic community theatre 18%

Baltimore Center Stage 15%

Street Lamp Productions 12%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

ArtsCentric Summer Institute 23%

Authentic community theatre 16%

Childrens Playhouse of Maryland Summer Camp 13%



Costume Design of the Decade

Cindy Andersen - ALL STREET CHARACTERS - Maryland Renaissance Festival - 2018 15%

Barbara Szaro - THE LITTLE MERMAID - September Song Musical Theatre - 2019 11%

Wil E. Crowther - DISASTER - Cockpit In Court - 2020 11%



Dancer Of The Decade

Aja Starkey - THE WIZ - ArtsCentric - 2019 26%

Gary Deiter - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cockpit In Court - 2020 20%

Tyrell Stanley - THE WIZ - ArtsCentric - 2019 20%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Kevin McAllister - THE WIZ - ArtsCentric - 2020 18%

Kelly Moreland - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Authentic Community Theatre - 2019 14%

Jennifer Gusso - Thirteen - Act With Me at Dance With Me School of Dance - 2020 5%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Jennifer Gusso - LITTLE WOMEN - Street Lamp Productions - 2020 20%

Thomas Plott - LA DAMA BOBA - Maryland Renaissance Festival - 2018 19%

Shirley Basfield Dunlap - THE PIANO LESSON - Morgan State University Theatre Morgan - 2020 10%



Favorite Social Media

ArtsCentric 32%

Street Lamp Productions 16%

Baltimore Center Stage 13%



Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Everyman Theatre 42%

Laura Malkus 29%

Meredith Garner 17%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Tyrell Stanley - NEWSIES - Children's Playhouse of Maryland - 2020 32%

Corey Brown - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - ArtsCentric - 2019 22%

Tyrell Stanley - BEEHIVE - Spotlighters Theatre - 2019 12%



Original Script Of The Decade

Jennifer Ismenger - UNDERHAVEN - Authentic community theatre - 2020 20%

Thomas Plott - FIGHTASIA 3 - Maryland Renaissance Festival - 2019 17%

Keenan Scott II - THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN - Baltimore Center Stage - 2019 13%



Performer Of The Decade

Bryan Jeffery Daniels - THE WIZ - ArtsCentric - 2019 12%

Mo Tacka - LITTLE WOMEN - Street Lamp Productions - 2020 9%

Gerry McCarney - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Authentic Community Theatre - 2019 8%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

THE WIZ - ArtsCentric - 2019 21%

RENT - Authentic community theatre - 2019 8%

HEATHERS - Street Lamp Productions - 2020 6%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

LITTLE WOMEN - Street Lamp Productions - 2020 20%

ROMEO & JULIET - Maryland Renaissance Festival - 2019 14%

THE PIANO LESSON - Morgan State University Theater Morgan - 2020 10%



Set Design Of The Decade

Jim Stoneberger - THE LITTLE MERMAID - September Song Musical Theatre - 2019 17%

Sammy Jungwirth - ALADDIN JR - Cockpit In Court - 2019 14%

Tim Jones - THE PIANO LESSON - Morgan State University Theatre Morgan - 2020 12%



Sound Design of the Decade

Corey Brown - THE LITTLE MERMAID - September Song Musical Theatre - 2019 47%

Max Garner - SPHERE: THE THELONIOUS MONK STORY - Arena Players - 2012 10%

Glenn Ricci - THE MESMERIC REVELATIONS! OF EDGAR ALLAN POE - Submersive Productions - 2016 8%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

ArtsCentric 19%

Authentic community theatre 12%

Baltimore Center Stage 9%



Top Arts Supporting Organization

Maryland State Arts Council 29%

Everyman Theatre 14%

Creative Alliance 12%



Vocalist Of The Decade

Anitra McKinney - THE WIZ - ArtsCentric - 2019 14%

Lawren Palmer - WEST SIDE STORY - Authentic community theatre - 2020 14%

Lilian Stoneberger - THE LITTLE MERMAID - September Song Musical Theatre - 2019 11%

