Watch Patti LuPone, John Malkovich and More in David Mamet's NOVEMBER, Streaming Tomorrow Night

Broadway's Best Shows, a new home for entertaining, engaging content, long form features and exclusive access to Broadway's Best, will launch the weekly one-night-only "Spotlight On Plays" series beginning Thursday, May 7, 2020 to benefit The Actors Fund, with David Mamet's NOVEMBER starring John Malkovich, Patti LuPone, Dylan Baker, Ethan Phillips and Michael Nichols, directed by David Mamet; followed by Joshua Harmon's acclaimed play SIGNIFICANT OTHER, reuniting the original Broadway cast, on Thursday, May 14; and A.R. Gurney's LOVE LETTERS starring Bryan Cranston and Sally Field on Thursday, May 21.

**Set a few days before the election, NOVEMBER follows the misadventures of a day in the life of U.S. president Charles Smith.

Executive Produced by Jeffrey Richards, NOVEMBER is produced by Broadway's Best Shows, Jim Glaub and Jacob Soroken Porter.

