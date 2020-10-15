WATCH: Next on Stage High School Top 15 Announced Tonight at 8pm ET!
Who will move on to the top 15? Tune in at 8pm ET to find out!
Next on Stage returns tonight with the announcement of our high school top 15 in season 2 of our online musical theatre singing competition sponsored by Broadway Records.
Watch live on BroadwayWorld at 8pm ET.
BroadwayWorld announced the launch of BROADWAY'S NEXT ON STAGE SEASON 2 - an online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records! We're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!
Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.
Judges for season 2 include Lesli Margherita, Courtney Reed, Kate Rockwell, Brittney Johnson, Arielle Jacobs, and Kyle Taylor Parker! The competition is hosted by BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge!
The schedule for season 2 is as follows:
Top 30 - October 7th (High School) and 8th (College)
Top 15 - October 15th (High School) and 16th (College)
Top 10 - October 22nd (High School) and 23rd (College)
Top 5 - October 29th (High School) and 30th (College)
Top 3 - November 5th (High School) and 6th (College)
Season Finale - Nov 13th
More Hot Stories For You
-
Original Cast of HAMILTON to Reunite for Joe Biden Fundraiser
This Friday, Lin-Manuel Miranda and original cast members from Broadway's Hamilton will appear and perform as part of a virtual fundraiser for preside...
Several NYC Theaters Form Coalition to Urge Reopening with Greatly Modified Seating Plans
Several New York City theatres with the ability to greatly modify and limit their seating plans in accordance with social distancing rules are taking ...
Trump Uses 'Memory' at Rally Despite Cease-and-Desist from Andrew Lloyd Webber
In June, Cats veteran Betty Buckley called on Webber to take action, prompting his Really Useful Group to officially condemn its use, submitting forma...
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Announces 2021 Tour and Broadway Return
A Christmas Carol is hitting the road in 2021! ...
22 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!...
VIDEO: On This Day, October 13 - LEGALLY BLONDE Debuts on MTV!
'Legally Blonde: The Musical on MTV brought viewers the smash hit from the Great White Way along with backstage access and insight into what it takes ...