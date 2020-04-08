WATCH: Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker on Tonight's #54BelowAtHome at 6:30pm!
Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker's show!
Check back here at 6:30pm EST to watch live on BroadwayWorld!
From Feinstein's/54 Below: Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), who has been described by Vulture as "a thrill to watch", and Natalie Walker (Alice By Heart), who has been described by Cabaret Scenes as "basically a good singer when not being directly compared to Bonnie Milligan," join forces for an evening of music, mayhem, and murder (Editor Note: Natalie why would there be murder?? Natalie Note: that's one secret I'll never tell...) that will shock you in its meticulousness, craft, and precision.
Visit 54below.com/54belowathome/ for the most updated schedule of performances.
