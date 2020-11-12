VIDEO: Watch a SEARCH FOR THE NEXT ELLE WOODS Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
OMIGOD you guys, the Elles are back!
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with a LEGALLY BLONDE: The Musical - The Search for Elle Woods with Autumn Hurlbert, Emma Zaks, Lena Hall (FKA Celina Carvajal), Natalie Lander and Lauren Zakrin.
Legally Blonde: The Musical - The Search for Elle Woods is an MTV program created in order to cast an actress to replace Laura Bell Bundy in the role of Elle Woods in the Broadway production of Legally Blonde: The Musical. The show debuted on June 2, 2008. The winner of the show, Bailey Hanks, in addition to being cast in the role, was given the opportunity to record her own single of the musical's first-act closer, "So Much Better". The show concluded on July 21, 2008.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Former Prima Ballerina With Alzheimer's Dances to Remembers and Dances to Swan Lake
A video has been released of a former prima ballerina with Alzheimer's remembering the music she used to dance to....
Breaking: Casts of HAMILTON, MEAN GIRLS, AIN'T TOO PROUD & JAGGED LITTLE PILL Will Perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Broadway will be back this Thanksgiving Day! According to the New York Times, the Broadway casts of Hamilton, Mean Girls, Ain't Too Proud and Jagged L...
Matthew Morrison Will Lead DR. SEUSS' THE GRINCH MUSICAL! on NBC; Plus a Video Preview!
NBC is bringing the magic of Dr. Seuss' world to life in a new musical production airing next month! Matthew Morrison will star as the title role in ...
JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cast Will Reunite for Live Concert, Streamed From NYC!
For the first time in nearly 10 months, the Broadway cast of the 15-time Tony Award-nominated musical Jagged Little Pill is reuniting on stage for one...
Stage and Screen Actor Lawrence Clayton Dies at 64
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Lawrence Clayton has died at age 64. The news was shared with BroadwayWorld by multipl...
Michael R. Jackson, Ben Bonnema & Christopher Staskel Announced as Winners of 16th Annual Fred Ebb Award
The Fred Ebb Foundation in association with the Roundabout Theatre Company will present the sixteenth annual Fred Ebb Award for aspiring musical thea...